By the end of today, we will only be 72 hours away from Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, when the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will square off to determine the newest world champion in the National Football League.
As a life-long and long-suffering Bengals fan, I must admit I'm getting about as nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs about right now. I mean after all, I watched Joe Montana break my heart in both Super Bowl XVI in Detroit, and again in Super Bowl XXIII in Miami, as the Bengals came so tantalizingly close to winning both of those games, only to fall on the short end of the scoreboard on both occasions.
However, as an avid football fan, I already consider myself to have at least one win this week, and that's because of the outstanding work done by Pulaski County Schools Superintendent Pat Richardson, and the amazing folks that currently serve on the Pulaski County Board of Education.
After years of waiting, broken promises, and heartbreak, Mr. Richardson and the Pulaski County Board of Education put their kids and student athletes front and center earlier this week.
It became official on Tuesday night, when the Pulaski County Board of Education voted unanimously to approve the construction of two brand new synthetic turf football fields at both Pulaski County High School and Southwestern High School, with two new track surfaces that will go around both football fields as well.
I know we're talking football here, but folks, in my humble opinion, Richardson and the Pulaski County School Board just hit a Grand Slam Home Run.
So why turf, and why now? Well, why not? Just look at the success both of the county high school football programs have enjoyed over the past decade, going all the way back to the 2012 football season.
Pulaski County -- over the past 10 years -- has accumulated a won-loss record of 98-37, good enough for a winning percentage of .748. The Maroons have won five regional championships, played in four Class 5A state title games, and won a Class 5 A State Championship back in the 2014 season -- the first state title won by any high school football program from our community.
Southwestern meanwhile over that same time span, has tallied a won-loss record of 79-43, for a winning percentage of .647. And in those 10 years, the Warriors -- although they have fallen short of winning a regional title -- have played in a regional championship game in seven of those 10 years, which in itself is a very amazing feat to say the least.
That's called consistency folks. There are a whole lot of football programs all across our beloved Commonwealth that would die to have a 10-year run like the Maroons and Warriors have enjoyed over the past decade. So, if you have consistent football programs that are both state powers in Class 5A, why not get up to speed like other schools and give the kids the tools they need to remain successful? Richardson and the Board of Education did just that.
As for his part in this process, Richardson -- a very humble guy as always -- says he deserves little credit for getting the turf project completed, but he for one is very glad that it is now official, and will be getting started by D.W. Wilburn, Inc. beginning on a projected start date of March 1, 2022.
"I really don't deserve that much credit for it," stated Richardson. "I brought it to the board members back at a 'State of the District Meeting', and I talked to them about some of the things I felt I could see off into the future.
"I told them one of the things that we needed to be looking at was turf," Richardson added. "With some of the new laws that are going to be passed that are going to restrict or open up students being able to go from school to school, I felt like one of the things that we needed to look at was turf, to entice kids to stay in Pulaski County. Our board is a very positive and forward-thinking board, and they all agreed that they thought this was the next step for us as a new Pulaski County with our athletic fields. Our board is about opportunities for kids. This is not only going to benefit our football teams, but it's going to benefit our marching bands, it's going to benefit our soccer kids, our track athletes, and our youth leagues."
Pulaski County head football coach Johnny Hines has been a part of the Maroon football program since way back at the beginning of the 1995 season as an assistant coach under his former mentor John Cain, who guided the PC program as head coach from 1995 through the 1998 season.
In 1999, Hines -- after coach Cain's retirement -- took over as Pulaski County's head coach, and over his tenure since then, he has built the Maroons into a state powerhouse.
He says that being grateful for Richardson's hard work, as well as the Board of Education, doesn't even begin to tip the iceberg on something that has been needed for a long, long time in his opinion.
"We are thankful that our Board of Education and our Superintendent, Mr. Richardson, and his staff made the decision to install turf in the football stadium," remarked Hines.
"This is a great move for many future generations of PC kids," continued the Maroon head coach. "Not only for advantages in football at the high school, middle school, and even youth league levels, but also for many other activities that can now be held there. With the new lighting project completed last year, and now turf, PC Stadium has become a venue that will shine (Like a Bad Moon Rising), around the state for years to come."
Finally, I would be remiss if I didn't give a shout out to an old friend, and one of my former football coaches, and that would be my pal and former Pulaski County Superintendent Steve Butcher.
Back around 2015 to 2016, my ole' ball coach thought he had the votes then to have turf installed at both of the county high schools, but it unfortunately did not happen at that time.
Still, this was one of Steve's dreams, and even though he's off and enjoying a much-deserved retirement, he laid the ground work for this week's historic decision by the Pulaski County Board of Education, and Richardson for one hasn't forgotten about that either.
"Back in 2015 we started talking about turf, because we had seen a few of those 'Mud Bowl' years at Pulaski County High School, and that was something that played in his mind, and something that Steve wanted to see," pointed out Richardson.
"I was here as his assistant during that time, and I know the struggles that we went through, and I credit him for having that vision," Richardson added. "I think we're just very fortunate to be able to carry through with that."
Indeed. And, thanks to that vision, and the persistence and perseverance by Mr. Richardson and the Board of Education, turf is getting ready to become a reality at both Pulaski County and Southwestern High Schools. No more 'Mud Bowls' in the fall when the weather takes a turn for the worse -- just good clean football on shiny new turf fields.
It's not the Super Bowl, but thanks to the forward thinking by Richardson and his school board, everybody is going to come out as a winner on this one, especially for the students of the Pulaski County School System beginning later this year in August.
And for that, everyone involved in this story gets a big old "WHO DEY" from yours truly.
