Riley Howell signs with Lindsey Wilson College

STEVE CORNELIUS | CJ

Pulaski County High School senior Riley Howell signed to play soccer at Lindsey Wilson College. This past season as the Maroons' goal keeper for 14 games, Howell had 14 saves and allowed only 2.9 goals per game. On hand for Riley Howell's college signing was, front row from left, Luke Howell, Anne Howell, Riley Howell, and Eric Howell; back row from left, Nick Lewis, Sicelo Buthelezi and Darrell McGahan.