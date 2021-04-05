Riley Hull, Bella Ellis combine for 13 RBI in win over South Laurel

LONDON - In just two games played, the Pulaski County High School softball team has showed they know how to score runs, as the Lady Maroons have already tallied 33 runs. On Friday, the Lady Maroons scored 13 runs in the third inning to demolish South Laurel High School 20-6.
Freshman Bella Ellis led the way for the Lady Maroons with two homers in the contest. For the game, Ellis had three hits, drove in six runs and scored two runs.
The 2020 Kentucky High School Softball Player of the Year Riley Hull hit a home run, had three hits, drove in seven runs and scored four runs.
Seventh-grader Chloe Carroll had three hits, drove in a run and scored two runs. Senior Molli Nelson had three hits, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Senior Dawn Wilson had three hits, drove in a run and scored three runs.
Senior Kaylee Strunk earned the pitching win, and struck out eight Lady Cardinal batters.
Pulaski County (2-0) will host Madison Central High School on Thursday, April 8.
