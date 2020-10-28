Riley Hull named as one of the top softball players in the nation

For Pulaski County High School senior softball standout Riley Hull, her national and statewide accolades are starting to pile up like the extra base hits she has pounded out each season on the Lady Maroons' dirt diamond.
Despite missing out on her junior high school season, due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Hull had another standout season on the softball field. On Tuesday, Hull was awarded with a nod by Extra Inning Softball as one of the top players in America. In Hull's profile on Extra Inning Softball it states, "Riley has been one of the nation's top prospects since 2017. Riley is a two-way threat with a great arm and a dangerous bat. Her most impressive stat is that she has never struck out in high school ball."
Hull, a Mississippi State University commit, helped lead her Tennessee Mojo 16U softball team to the 2020 USA Softball 16U Junior Olympics Cup national championship this past summer. Hull led her Mojo team in several hitting categories, including six doubles, a .656 slugging percentage and a .472 on base percentage. Hull also drove in nine runs, and had a .406 batting average.
Extra Inning Softball, a national publication focusing on the top pre-colligate softball players in the nation, recognized Hull as one of the top 100 softball players in the nation in the Class of 2021.
Hull was named the 2019-2020 Kentucky Softball Gatorade Player of the Year, despite not getting to play this past spring due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Hull was the first Gatorade Kentucky Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Pulaski County High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Hull as Kentucky’s best high school softball player.
Weeks before the start of the 2020 softball season was to start, Hull was named the top softball player in the state of Kentucky by MaxPreps.com. In an online article written by Steve Montoya, of MaxPreps.com, he stated, "Hull followed up a very good freshman year with an even better sophomore year." Max Prep.com made these rankings based on her high school softball play and summer travel-team play.
Hull, who is already a two-time Kentucky High School All-State softball selection, had a phenomenal 2019 sophomore season with a .589 batting average, a .622 on base percentage and a .953 slugging average. Hull scored 48 runs, drove in 54 runs, hit two homers, eight triples and 17 doubles. At the catcher's position, Hull had a team-high 171 putouts, picked off eight base runners, and gunned down 10 runners trying to steal a base.
In June of 2019, Riley Hull won the coveted Johnny Bench Award, as the top high school softball catcher in the state of Kentucky
In her 2018 freshman season, Hull had an unreal batting average of .520, hit 20 doubles, and scored 27 runs. Prior to her freshman season, Hull committed to play college softball at D1 powerhouse Mississippi State University.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.