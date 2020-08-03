Riley Hull named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Riley Hull

Riley Hull helped lead her Tennessee Mojo 16U softball team to the 2020 USA Softball 16U Junior Olympics Cup national championship. Hull led her team in several hitting categories, including six doubles, a .656 slugging percentage and a .472 on base percentage. Hull also drove in nine runs, and had a .406 batting average. Hull was named the 2020 Gatorade Kentucky Softball Player of the Year and was a former Johnny Bench Award winner.