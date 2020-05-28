Pulaski County High School junior Riley Hull was named the 2019-2020 Kentucky Softball Gatorade Player of the Year. Despite not getting to play this past spring due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Hull has been already been honored with two major statewide awards.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program recognizes the nation’s most outstanding high school student-athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character. That’s what makes this award the most prestigious honor in High School sports.
Hull is the first Gatorade Kentucky Softball Player of the Year to be chosen from Pulaski County High School. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Hull as Kentucky’s best high school softball player.
Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year award to be announced in June, Hull joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Catherine Osterman (2000-01, Cy Spring High School, Texas), Kelsey Stewart (2009-10, Arkansas City High School, Kan.), Carley Hoover (2012-13 D.W. Daniel High School, S.C.), Jenna Lilley (2012-13, Hoover High School, Ohio), Morgan Zerkle (2012-13 Cabell Midland High School, W. Va.), and Rachel Garcia (2014-15, Highland High School, Calif.).
"I don’t have the words to describe how grateful I am to be named the Gatorade Kentucky Softball Player of the Year," Hull stated. "I’ve wanted to win this award ever since I was little and my dream came true this morning. I couldn’t have asked for a better high school softball team and support system to help me get here. Blessed is what I am!"
Weeks before the start of the 2020 softball season was to start, Hull was named the top softball player in the state of Kentucky by MaxPreps.com. In an online article written by Steve Montoya, of MaxPreps.com, he stated, "Hull followed up a very good freshman year with an even better sophomore year." Max Prep.com made these rankings based on her high school softball play and summer travel-team play.
"I thought Riley was the best softball player in the state since the first day she was here," stated Pulaski County High School softball coach Brad Gover. "Then after her freshman season, I knew these kind of honors were coming her way, and I think everybody we played saw it coming as well. In her last two years here, she has dominated with her play on the field."
On the heels of being named the top softball player in the state by MaxPreps.com, the prestigious Gatorade Player of the Year award followed suit.
“Riley is a great receiver, great arm and knows the game," stated Tennessee Mojo summer ball coach Brooks Cherry. "She is an asset to her pitchers. She knows how to attack the hitters.”
Hull, who is already a two-time Kentucky High School All-State softball selection, had a phenomenal 2019 sophomore season with a .589 batting average, a .622 on base percentage and a .953 slugging average. Hull scored 48 runs, drove in 54 runs, hit two homers, eight triples and 17 doubles. At the catcher's position, Hull had a team-high 171 putouts, picked off eight base runners, and gunned down 10 runners trying to steal a base.
In June of 2019, Riley Hull won the coveted Johnny Bench Award, as the top high school softball catcher in the state of Kentucky
Hull, and the other nine Johnny Bench award winners, will be invited to Cincinnati on June 18, for an awards luncheon at Great American Ball Park and a baseball and softball catching clinic at the P&G MLB Cincinnati Reds Youth Academy. The ten winners were honored that evening on the field during pregame ceremonies before a Reds MLB game. Previous winners include National League MVP and World Series champion Buster Posey of the Giants and established big leaguers such as Kelly Shoppach, Ryan Garko and Kurt Suzuki.
In her 2018 freshman season, Hull had an unreal batting average of .520, hit 20 doubles, and scored 27 runs. Prior to her freshman season, Hull committed to play college softball at D1 powerhouse Mississippi State University.
Hull was the starting catcher for the Tennessee Mojo as the club team won the Junior Olympic Cup 16-and-under tournament last July; she posted a .403 batting average with 41 runs batted in and 16 doubles for the Mojo throughout the summer and fall against elite-level national competition.
Hull has maintained a weighted 3.98 GPA in the classroom. The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track and field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. From the 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. In all, 607 athletes are honored each year.
Hull joins Gatorade Kentucky Softball Players of the Year Allie Skaggs (2018-19, Ballard High School), Montana Fouts (2017-18, 2016-17 & 2015-16, East Carter High School), and Megan Hensley (2014-15, Paul G. Blazer High School) among the state’s list of former award winners.
