Riley Hull named to the MaxPreps All-American Team

Former Pulaski County High School softball standout Riley Hull was named to the MaxPreps 2021 All-American Softball Team. Hull, who was the only Kentucky High School softball player named to the All-American Team, was an All-American second team selection as a catcher.
Last month, Hull was named the Kentucky Gatorade Softball Player of the Year for the second straight time.
Hull had a county best .615 batting average. Hull drove in 50 runs, scored 53 runs and hit eight home runs. Hull hit 23 doubles and had three triples. Hull made her third straight Commonwealth Journal All-County Softball Team and was named the Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year for the past two seasons.
Hull was named to the Kentucky Softball All-State Team for the third straight season. This past season, Hull was named first team All-State by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.
Hull will play her collegiate softball at Mississippi State University.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
