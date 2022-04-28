Mississippi State University freshman Riley Hull will be back in the state with the Lady Bulldogs' three-game series at the University of Kentucky. Hull, a former Pulaski County High School all-state softball player and Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, will be back in her home state on Friday (5 p.m.), Saturday (2.p.m.), and Sunday (noon) at John Cropp Stadium.
Riley Hull plays again in Kentucky
