Riley Hull plays again in Kentucky

HailState.com Photo

Mississippi State University freshman Riley Hull will be back in the state with the Lady Bulldogs' three-game series at the University of Kentucky. Hull, a former Pulaski County High School all-state softball player and Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year, will be back in her home state on Friday (5 p.m.), Saturday (2.p.m.), and Sunday (noon) at John Cropp Stadium.

