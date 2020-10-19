Riley Whitis named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Riley Whitis

Southwestern High School senior Riley Whitis scored the lone gaol in the Warriors' 48th District Boys Soccer Championship. In the 53rd minute of the match, Whitis carried the ball for nearly 60 yards for the close-range goal. Whitis, who plays defensive midfield, had promised his hospitalized grandmother he would score a goal for her prior to the game. As a defender, Whitis has scored three goals and made two assists on the year.