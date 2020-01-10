Robbie Lucas named a nominee for the 2019 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Somerset High School football coach Robbie Lucas was named as a nominee for the 2019 Kentucky Sports figure of the Year award. The prestigious award, which is presented by the Lexington Herald-Leader newspaper, is voted on by the statewide media. Lucas is joined by such famous names as Josh Allen, Lynn Bowden, John Calipari, Tyler Herro, J. B. Holmes, Sydney McLaughlin, Mark Stoops and Karl-Anthony Towns. Lucas led his Briar Jumper football team to its first KHSAA state title in its 113 years of existence.