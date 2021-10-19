Rock downs Somerset in finals

The Somerset Lady Jumpers, coming off an emotional and tough victory over Pulaski in the District semifinals, took on the Lady Rockets of Rockcastle County to determine the champion of the 47th district. The Lady Jumpers looked every bit the equal of a tough Rockcastle squad throughout the course of the game, but they ultimately didn't have enough to take home their first-ever District championship in their first-ever appearance, falling short in a sweep to the Lady Rockets 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-22).
Both teams started out with what appeared to be maximum effort, which the fans certainly appreciated, and I'm sure both coaching staffs did as well. The game was tied at 8 a piece early, with great efforts coming from Somerset via Mckayla Waters (1 kill), Lain Prather (2 kills), and Addison Langford (1 ace), while Rockcastle was led by Laura Doan (1 kill), Karalinn Loudermilk (1 kill), and Kylee Burns (3 kills).
The middle of the 1st set was equally as competitive, as midway through the teams were tied at 18 a piece, with Somerset led by a kill a piece from Bethanie Hampton, Abby Ford, and Prather, as well as a block by Waters, while the Lady Rockets were led by kills from Burns (2) and Doan (2), as well as an ace from Haylie Owens and a block and a kill from Keelee King. The Lady Rockets then took over towards the end of the set, scoring 7 of the next 11 points to take the 1st set 25-22, being led once again by a great effort from Burns (3 kills and a block), as well as a kill a piece from Doan and Loudermilk. Rockcastle won the set following an ace on set-point.
The 2nd set of the game was once again a tough battle between the teams, as early the teams were tied at 7 points a piece. Somerset was led early by a kill from Waters and Areli Vela-Alvarez, as well as an ace from A. Ford, while the Lady Rockets were led by 1 kill a piece from Riley Sherrow, Hallie Brown, and Doan, as well as a block from Brown and an ace from King.
For the first time in the game, it seemed as if the Lady Jumpers had the momentum on their side, as they led 18-14 midway through the set, behind great effort as a team, as well as individual performances from A. Ford (1 kill), Waters (1 kill), Prather (1 ace), and Vela-Alvarez (2 kills). However, the Lady Rockets took full control after this point and thoroughly dominated the remainder of the set, taking 11 of the next 14 points to claim the 2nd set 25-21 and put the Lady Jumpers on the brink of a loss. Rockcastle was paced through this run by performances by Brown (1 kill), Doan (1 kill), Loudermilk (1 kill), Sherrow (1 ace), and Burns (2 kills, including the beautiful set winner). Burns was constantly attacking the ball and making the absolute most of every touch she had, to the point of the crowd expecting a kill every time she hit the ball over the net.
The 3rd set began, and with Somerset on the brink of defeat, they began the set with a 6-1 run courtesy of a kill via Waters, Emily Ford, and Vela-Alvarez. Unfortunately for the Lady Jumpers, the Lady Rockets then responded in kind with a 12-2 run to take the lead 13-8, via a great overall team effort from Burns (1 kill and 1 ace), Brown (2 kills and a block), Doan (4 kills), and King (1 kill).
The 2 teams then split the next 14 points to leave Rockcastle in the lead late in the set 20-15, with Burns for the Lady Rockets contributing 3 more kills, while Somerset was almost purely scoring points off of errors from Rockcastle's side, but that doesn't mean in the slightest that they weren't working their hardest for every single point. Following a kill from King to put Rockcastle on set and game-point, the Lady Rockets put 3 straight shots into the net to let the Lady Jumpers back into the game at 24-22.
However, the Lady Rockets, not to let this opportunity slip through their fingers, got the ball back on a volley, and one hit and kill from Doan later, they had sealed the 3-0 District championship-winning victory at 25-22, denying the Lady Jumpers their very first district title. The Lady Jumpers fought their absolute hearts out and deserve an immense amount of praise in their direction though. They should be proud of the effort they showed on the floor the past 2 nights.
The 47th District All-Season team was announced following the game and is as follows; From Casey County: Rael Gertler and Chloe Dunn, from Pulaski County: Ellen Cherry, Calli Eastham, and Maggie Holt, from Somerset: Areli Vela-Alvarez, Emily Ford, and Addison Langford, and from Rockcastle County: Hallie Brown, Kylie Burns, Keelee King, and Sarah Barron. Congratulations go out to all these players!.
Both Somerset and Rockcastle County will represent the 47th District in the 12th Region Tournament that begins next week.
