'Rock, paper, scissors' decides Snow Shoe Shuffle race

Runners and walkers battled 30-degree temperatures during Saturday morning’s Somerset Junior Woman’s Club Snow Shoe Shuffle at Somerset Community College.
It was a battle between the Tucker brothers at the front, as Jordan Tucker edged Aiden Tucker by a two-second margin to win the two-mile race.
However with less than a 100 yards left in the race, the Tucker brothers were side-by-side. While never missing a stride, the two brothers played a quick game of 'rock, paper, scissors' to determine who would cross the finish line first.
Jordan Tucker's 'paper' covered Aiden Tucker's 'rock' for the 2022 Somerset Junior Woman’s Club Snow Shoe Shuffle win. Jordan Tucker’s winning time was 11:02.
Despite the freezing temperatures, 214 participants braved the cold weather conditions to compete in the first race of the year in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Instead of the usual 5K event, the Snow Shoe Shuffle was a two-mile race that was held on the north and south campus at the college. Despite a hill separating both of the campuses, there were some fast times laid down on Saturday morning.
Caleb Perrin finished in third place with a clocking of 11:49, while Jeff Golden (12:13) and JJ Wilson (12:27) came home in fourth and fifth, respectively.
On the female side of things, 18-year-old Kate Golden was the top female finisher with a time of 12:58. She also finished seventh overall.
Brandi Thomas was the second-place finisher in the female division, finishing in a time of 14:41. Jiwoo Han came home in the third position in the female standings.
In the team standings, Southwestern Cross Country took home the first place trophy. Phoenix Racing finished second, while Scrambled Legs was third.
The next race in the run/walk series will be the always popular Shamrock Shuffle. The 5K event in Burnside will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 12th.
This year’s event, which will be the 10th annual Shamrock Shuffle, is going to be held in the Stonegate Shopping Center in Burnside. The “Fastest Kid in Town” race is back for the third consecutive year, as well.
Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting local businesses that are within the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. Participants who sign up before the deadline will receive a commemorative race t-shirt.
To sign up for the Shamrock Shuffle, please visit the Lake Cumberland Runners website. To save 10 percent off of the race price, use the code CJSPORTSSAVE10 at checkout.
