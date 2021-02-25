Rockcastle beat Somerset in close district matchup.

In a very competitive 47th District matchup at Somerset High School Tuesday night, the Lady Rockets of Rockcastle County beat the home standing Somerset Lady Briar Jumpers 61-54.
Rockcastle had a very balanced scoring attack with four Lady Rockets reaching double figures on the night. Talynne Shearer led the way for the Rockets leading her team in scoring with 13 points, then Lindsey Jones and Keelee King followed just behind her with 12 points each, and Casey Coleman was right behind them with 11.
For the Lady Jumpers, sophomore Grace Bruner led the charge with a game high 17 points, and senior Addi Bowling also reached double digit scoring on the night with 13.
Sophomore Kate Bruner and senior Madison Garland were just short of double figures with 9 points each, and sophomore Taya Mills was just short of them with 6.
Rockcastle County took control early when they outscored Somerset 19-10 in the opening period of play.
However, the Lady Jumpers answered back with an outstanding defensive second quarter and made a 12-4 run throughout the period to cut the Rockcastle lead to just one point at 23-22 heading into halftime.
After the break, the third quarter was extremely competitive and back forth throughout, and Somerset just outscored the Lady Rockets 18-15 to lead 40-38 heading into the final period of action.
Despite falling short of the Lady Jumpers in the second and third quarters, Rockcastle finished strong by outscoring Somerset 23-14 in the fourth quarter to score the seven point district victory.
"Tonight we rebounded well and took pretty good care of the basketball," said Somerset head coach Casey Rexroat. "We just had too many lapses in defensive focus and too many instances of poor offensive execution that left us on the short end of things tonight. We just have to refocus and prepare ourselves for the district tournament."
The loss dropped the Lady Jumpers to 6-8 on the season and they will be back in action tonight (Thursday) where they will face the 16-2 Bell County Lady Cats at home.
SHS - 10 - 12 - 18 - 14 - 54
RCHS - 19 - 4 - 15 - 23 - 61
Somerset - G. Bruner 17, Bowling 13, K. Bruner 9, Garland 9, Mills 6.
Rockcastle Co. - Shearer 13, Jones 12, K. King 12, Coleman 11, Brown 8, Lopez 5.
