Rockcastle comes back to stun Somerset in the 47th District Tournament

Last night at Somerset, the Briar Jumpers had full control early, but the Rockcastle County Rockets slowly chipped away at their lead during the opening round of the 47th District tournament to get an upset victory.
"This is a heart breaker," said Somerset head coach Jeron Dunbar. "We had three great days of practice leading up to this game. I thought we were locked in. The first half we performed at a high level. We hit shots and shot 42%. The second half really killed us. We were running our offense correctly, but shots were not falling. We have not shot the ball well all season, but over the last month we have really struggled from the field. The second half we fell back into our Achilles heel, scoring. We ended up shooting 38% from the floor and we did not make stops when we needed to. Credit to Rockcastle. I knew they wouldn't give up and they kept chipping away."
Heading into the fourth, Somerset led 46-38 lead and back to back inside buckets by senior Dakota Acey gave the Jumpers a twelve point lead.
Just when the momentum seemed to be in Somerset's favor, Daniel Mullins led a 14-0 Rockcastle run with 11 points himself to give Rock their first lead of the night at 52-50.
Junior Jack Harmon evened the score with an inside bucket, then the two teams traded inside shots again leaving the teams tied at 56-56.
Matthew Chasteen finished a contested drive, got the foul call and put in his free throw to give the Rockets a three point lead, but senior Kade Grundy once again evened the score with a driving layup and drawn foul which he hit one of his two free shots.
Mullins hit a clutch inside shot to give Rockcastle a 59-57 lead with just under fourteen seconds left on the clock.
Grundy drove in with contact to attempt to even the score once more, but the shot was off and no foul was called on the contact.
Jonathan Hopkins was quickly fouled and he put in both of his free throws to seal the upset victory at 61-57.
Senior Kade Grundy led his Jumpers in scoring with 21 points in his final high school basketball game. While Grundy did not close his senior season the way he would have liked to, he closed a unforgettable basketball career and won 12th Region Player of the Year in his final season.
Somerset will also graduate Dakota Acey, Dylan Burton, Jackson Cooper, Colton Correll, and Kannon Tucker.
Acey and Burton were members of the starting lineup and closed their careers with Acey scoring ten and Burton scoring seven. While Cooper, Correll, and Tucker did not score on the night, each of them have played key roles off the bench throughout their careers.
"Tonight hurts because you are never ready to give an end of season speech in tournament time because you always expect to move on," said coach Dunbar. "I am losing six seniors that I am very close to and love dearly. They have left a legacy here. This game does not define their career or their character. I would do anything for these guys and have been proud to be their coach. When they look back and reflect on their high school basketball careers, I hope they smile. We did a lot of great things together. Three All A region championships. Three trips to All A State quarterfinals. Three regional tournament appearances and 47th District Championship. They have been a blessing. This was my first cycle I got to see through and I would go to battle with these guys any day. I hope they understand how much I love them and how proud I am of them. They will always be a part of the Briar Jumper basketball family."
Hopkins and Mullins were a lethal combination for Rockcastle combining for 49 points with Mullins leading their team with 25 and Hopkins right behind him with 24.
Early in the game, it was the Briar Jumpers that had all of the momentum. They opened the game with an 18-2 run and led 20-8 heading into the second quarter.
The Rockets had a much better second period, and Somerset outscored them 17-16 in a very competitive quarter to lead 37-24 at halftime.
After the break, Rockcastle came out on a mission and outscored the Jumpers 14-9 in the third and 23-11 in the fourth to score the upset victory.
Somerset closed their season with a final record of 14-8. The Rockcastle Rockets advanced to the 47th District Championship where they will face the Pulaski County Maroons Wednesday night at Somerset.
"As for the guys coming back," said coach Dunbar. "We have work to do."
SHS - 20 - 17 - 9 - 11 - 57
RCHS - 8 - 16 - 14 - 23 - 61
Somerset - Grundy 21, Stevens 13, Acey 10, Burton 7, Harmon 6.
Rockcastle Co. - Mullins 25, Hopkins 24, Chasteen 5, Sanders 4, Coguer 3.
