Rockcastle pulls away from Somerset to advance to district finals

Last night at Somerset, the Lady Briar Jumpers dropped 53-40 to the Rockcastle Lady Rockets in the first round of the 47th District Tournament.
Early in the game, it was a competitive defensive bout that had the two teams even 8-8 at the end of the opening period.
For Somerset, senior Madison Garland opened the game with a three ball off a pass from senior Addi Bowling, Bowling hit a single free throw, and sophomore Grace Bruner hit a pair of inside shots in the first.
The Lady Rocket's eight points came from a three point play by Casey Coleman, a pair of free throws and driving layup from Lindsey Jones, and a single free throw from Keelee King.
After the first, Rockcastle continued their strong defensive play and improved on offense to outscore the Lady Jumpers 13-6 in the second and lead 21-14 at halftime.
Somerset only managed a free throw and mid range jumper from Bowling, and a buzzer beater three from Bruner in the second.
On the other hand, Jones had three, Jordan Harper had three, Coleman had one, Hallie Brown had two, and Talynne Shearer had two in the second for the Lady Rockets.
After the break, the Lady Jumpers tightened back up on defense and the teams had another even quarter each scoring nine in the third.
In the third quarter Bruner had four, Bowling had three, and 8th grader Devan Hurt had two. Rockcastle had four from Jones, three from King, and two from Shearer.
Rockcastle went into the fourth ahead 30-23 and outscored Somerset 23-17 to claim their victory.
Garland fought hard and put up 13 points in the fourth, with sophomore Bailey Bender chipping in with two and Bowling and sophomore Kayleigh Bartley chipping in with one each. However, Rock answered on the offensive end to secure the victory
Garland and Bruner both hit double figures on the night with Garland leading the team with 16, and Bruner finishing with 11. Bowling followed just behind them with 8.
Brown led Rockcastle with 13, Shearer followed with 11, and Coleman and Jones were just behind Shearer with 9 each.
The loss closed Somerset's season and they finished with a final record of 12-11. The Lady Rockets advanced to the 47th District Championship where they will play the Pulaski County Maroons Thursday night at Somerset High School.
SHS - 8 - 6 - 9 - 17 - 40
RCHS - 8 - 13 - 9 - 23 - 53
Somerset - Garland 16, Bruner 11, Bowling 8, Bender 2, Hurt 2, Bartley 1.
Rockcastle Co. - Brown 13, Shearer 11, Coleman 9, Harper 9, Jones 7, King 4.
