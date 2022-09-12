This past Saturday the second annual Walk to End Alzheimers Pickleball Tournament was held at Rocky Hollow.
28 players from not only Somerset but Campbellsville, Russell Springs, Jamestown, Winchester and Oneida, TN played in a round robin format consisting of 3 games each to 15. We had a 4 way tie for first place in the mens’ division so an exciting playoff game was held. John Kerr and Robin Vinovich took home first place while Dennis Price and CJ Wesley came in second.
In the woman’s division Laura Davis and Brenda Parsons tied for first place while Arlene Dishman placed second.
We’d like to thank our sponsors, Cumberland Furniture Outlet, Healthy Somerset, Somerset Pickleball Club and Cumberland Church of Christ.
This tournament is held to raise money for the Walk to End Alzheimers here in Somerset. The Walk will be Sunday, October 16 beginning at 1:30 in downtown Somerset. All proceeds from the different teams will then go directly to the Alzheimers Association whose primary goal is to advance research and provide critical programs and services to those affected by dementia. Right now there is no cure so research is needed to find one!!
