Rodney Woods awarded the 2021 NHSBCA John Wooden Legacy Award

The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches named Wayne County High School longtime boys basketball coach Rodney Woods as one of Kentucky's inaugural recipients of the 2021 NHSBCA John Wooden Legacy Award. The National High School Basketball Coaches Association has teamed with the Wooden family and the Paycom Wooden Legacy tournament to present an annual John Wooden Legacy Award to one boys and one girls coach in each state.
The recognition seeks to honor scholastic basketball coaches around the country who are educators and have achieved excellence on the floor, in the classroom and in the community that further embody the characteristics and legacy of Coach John Wooden. The criteria for this award are rooted in the ideals of Education, Longevity, Character, Service and Excellence.
Woods, who has coached the Cardinals boys basketball program for nearly 39 years, is the fifth all-time winningest boys basketball coach in the state of Kentucky and has the most wins (771) of any active coach. Woods has led his Cardinals basketball teams to nine regional titles and a KHSAA state runner-up finish in 1989. He has been named Kentucky Coach of the Year two times and 12th Region Coach of the Year 11 times.
Woods was inducted into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) Hall of Fame at the association's national convention in South Dakota. Also, Woods has been inducted into the Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame and the Dawahares/Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
