BURNSIDE – Cumberland Speedway’s 40th Anniversary Season saw 2022 Points Championship action take center stage Saturday, April 30th. Season regular Pro Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds, GrassRoots Hobby Stocks and Front Wheel Drive Mini Stocks were joined on the racing schedule by the Super Stocks and Rear Wheel Drive Mini Stocks(making their 1st visit to Lake Cumberland Speedway in 2022).
Kids had their own racing divisions as well, with the Power Wheels and Bicycle races taking place at intermission.
The ⅜ mile clay oval did not disappoint as fans witnessed tremendous racing action all night long, with the racing surface being nearly perfect.
We want to thank every fan, driver, crew member and track personnel for making Saturday such a success.
Here are the results from Saturday, April 30th at Lake Cumberland Speedway
Wayne’s Auto Repair Pro Late Models
Fast Qualifier- 8 Roman Wesley Science Hill, KY 13.714
Heat 1- (1)8 Roman Wesley (2)44 Tim Taylor (3)92x Shane irvin (4)22 Shane Campbell(5)74e Elliot Despain (6)51 Jeremy Barr (7)71a Robert Luttrell, Jr (8)7 Jimmy Smith
Heat 2- (1)28p Zane Powell (2)9 Dustin bunch (3)76 Perry Delaney (4)10 Gunner Johnson (5)12 Ace Claiborn (6)0 Bryant Woodcock (DNS)17 Steve Stollings
In the Wayne’s Auto Repair Pro Late Model Feature Roman Wesley, former GrassRoots Hobby Stocks Champion, would pilot his Mastersbilt Chassis to his 1st ever Pro Late Model A-Main victory in only his 3rd race with the new car.
2-Powell 3-Taylor 4-Bunch 5-Johnson 6-Despain 7-Delaney 8-Irvin 9-Claiborn 10-Stollings 11-Barr 12-Smith 13-Woodcock 14-Campbell 15-Luttrell, Jr
Roark and Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifieds
Fast Qualifier- 43 Ben Petrey Corbin, KY 14.842
Heat 1- (1)43 Ben Petrey (2)22 Brian Nantz (3)1 Oscar McCown (4)21 Dustin Branscum (5)48 Keith Denney (6)141 Jason Strunk (7)4 Wayne James (8)Jeremy Elliot (9)66 Caleb Hester
Heat 2- (1)99 Blake Brown (2)16 Brent Denney (3)15 Brandon Mason (4)13p Sarah Patrick (5)22h Gary Hebrock (6)45 David Deel (7)07b Dave Blassingim (8)69 Tim Patrick (9)1 Ronnie Bryant
Roark and Sons Transport Open Wheel Modifieds A-Main
1-43 Ben Petrey 2-Nantz 3-Brown 4-McCown 5-Denney 6-Strunk 7-James 8-T Patrick 9-Mason 10-Denney 11-Branscum 12-Elliot 13-S Patrick 14-Blassingim 15-Hebrock DNS- Deel, Bryant, Hester
Reno’s Of Burnside Super Stocks
Fast Qualifier- 89 Logan Preston Berea, KY 15.272
Reno’s Of Burnside Super Stocks A-Main
1-89 Logan Preston 2-53h Harley Ellison 3-57 Chad Barrett 4-12 Tommy East 5-17 Josh Brock 6-14 Jeff Reagan
Caleb Wilson Lumber GrassRoots Hobby Stocks
Fast Qualifier- 6t Taylor West Winfield, TN 17.392
Heat 1- (1)62 Bo Gilley (2)6t Taylor West (3)2s TJ Smith (4)12 D Stephens (5)14d Deviv Wilson
Heat 2- (1)4 Adrian Smith, Jr (2)1 Jack Cornett (3)17n Thomas Neal (4)28j Justin Lay (DNS)07 Randy Smith
Caleb Wilson Lumber GrassRoots Hobby Stocks A-Main
1-62 Bo Gilley 2-A Smith 3-West 4-T Smith 5-Cornett 6-Neal 7-Stephens 8-Wilson 9-Lay DNS-R Smith
Neal’s Core Supply Front Wheel Drive Mini Stocks
Fast Qualifier- 21 Dustin Duncan Robbins, TN 16.685
Heat 1- (1)21 Dustin Duncan (2)17 Raymod Fuson (3)68 LeeJay York (4)21w Jason Wilde (5)34 Devin Staley (6)28 Mitchell Lamdin
Heat 2- (1)75 Eric Parton (2)11 Marty Gilley (3)k7 Austin Kuskowski (4)26 Anthony Brock (5)59 David Mitchell
Neal’s Core Supply Front Wheel Drive Mini Stocks A-Mian
1-21 Dustin Duncan 2-Parton 3-Fuson 4-Gilley 5-Wilde 6-Mitchell 7-York 8-Brock 9-Lambdin 10-Kuskowski 11-Staley
Neal’s Core Supply Rear Wheel Drive Mini Stocks
Fast Qualifier- 5Djr Paul Day, Jr Morehead, KY 15.709
Heat 1- (1)16 Jake Lutes (2)7b Chris Bryant (3)24 Paden Watson (4)G2 Gil Lay, Jr (5)h54 Henry Mitchell (DNS)5Djr Paul Day, JR
Heat 2- (1)9f Gunner Johnson (2)4x Jamie Newport (3)1 Mike Casada (4)2 Brian Campbell (5)54jr Mitchell Henry, Jr
Neal’s Core Supply Rear Wheel Drive Mini Stocks
1-16 Jake Lute 2-Johnson 3-Newport 4-Casada 5-Watson 6-Lay, jr 7-Bryant 8-Campbell 9-Scenters 10-Mitchell 11-Mitchell,jr
There will be no racing at Lake Cumberland Speedway Saturday, May7th. Saturday, May 14th the Valvoline Ironman Super Late Model Series and Brucebilt Open Wheel Modified Series will invade Hardgrove’s House Of Hardcore Mayhem. Super Late Models will have the Wayne’s Auto Repair 40, paying $7,500 to win while the Open Wheel Modifieds will be racing for $1,500 to win. Wayne’s Auto Repair Pro Lates will be racing for $1200 to win, Caleb Wilson Lumber GrassRoots Hobby Stocks $400 to win and Neal’s Core Supply Fwd Mini Stocks $400 to win.
Grandstand admission for Saturday, May 14th will be $25(10 under FREE) and Pits $40
For all things Lake Cumberland Speedway visit lcspeedway.net. Like us on Facebook-Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing and follow us on twitter-@lc_Speedway. Lake Cumberland Speedway 360 Racetrack Rd Burnside, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.