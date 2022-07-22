Two of the greatest head coaches to ever be on the sidelines for Somerset High School Briar Jumper football, and local area football in general, Ron and John Cain, were two brothers who left a legacy in our local area. The Mountain Sports Hall of Fame recently released two articles about the legendary coaching brothers.
Ron Cain twice was an All State fullback at Cumberland High School in Harlan County where he led the state in scoring in 1953 with 154 points and again in 1954 with 139 (or vice versa, depending on what newspaper you read it in) before moving on to play for the University of Kentucky, lettering in 1957, ’58 and ’59.
Cain briefly played pro football for the Denver Broncos of the old AFL.
He was an assistant at a high school (Waggener) in Louisville for two seasons before taking over as head coach at Louisville Seneca in 1962, a team that had gone 3-6-0 and 1-6-1 the previous two years. He then guided Seneca to 8-2-0 that season. (I’m wondering if either George or Wesley Unseld played football in high school.) It was said that 78 kids came out for the first practice one morning but that only 31 came back to the second practice that afternoon.
Cain’s Seneca team won the State title in 1965 and was runnerup in 1968. His record at Seneca was 57-13-1, though another site I researched said it was 61-10-1. During his tenure, Seneca won four district titles, two county titles, was Class AAA runnerup in 1968, and was Class AAA champion in 1965.
Eighteen of Coach Cain’s players at Seneca went on to play at the college level with eight being named All State in Kentucky and one named a high school All American. Two of his players were later drafted by NFL teams. In 2013 Seneca renamed their stadium “Ron Cain Stadium”. That says a lot.
He took the job of an assistant at the University of Ky in charge of linebackers in 1969 and was their best recruiter under Coach John Ray. He decided he wanted to be fully in charge of a team again after UK moved to put him in charge of recruiting with no coaching assignments on the field, so he decided to leave that job. After a year layoff he took the job at Somerset as head football coach for the Briar Jumpers where he took the Briar Jumpers to the playoffs three times in five years.
Cain’s coaching philosophy in high school was to coach two seasons at a time by looking at the players who will be coming back thinking about a two year wish list of wins.
Cain then coached his old high school Cumberland in 1979 for one year before getting out of coaching to return to his family’s coal business. He later began coaching again in 1984 at his old high school after coach Tim Saylor left to coach Pineville, where he would coach one of the area’s greats in Freddie Maggard.
Coming back to coach wasn’t in his plans as the school asked for his help in interviewing coaching candidates and after they had been trimmed to three, two did not show for an interview and the other only stayed a week or so after he was hired so Cain coached there again (and loved it) until after the 1989 year.
Mr. Cain died in Tallahassee, Florida in January, 1999 just two days after heart surgery. He was 61 years old.
Ron Cain was selected to the Seneca Hall of Fame in 2017 but before that he had been inducted into the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame in 2004.
John was a quarterback for Cumberland High School in Harlan County in the early 1960’s, graduating in 1963. He was a three year starter for Cumberland’s basketball team and scored over 1,000 points in his high school career. He was an All State Honorable Mention selection in his senior season when he averaged about 16 ppg. One article said he was offered a scholarship to Baylor for basketball.
Cain played five years of high school baseball at Cumberland as well as spending summers playing American Legion ball in nearby Lynch.
It was said that in football he was so sought after that he turned down a scholarship to play at Ole Miss to play for Coach Charlie Bradshaw at UK. His redshirt sophomore season of 1965 shows him ending his playing career with a shoulder injury.
John went on to be an assistant at Somerset under older brother Ron for four years, two years at Seneca as an assistant and one at a high school in Miami, Florida. He would become the Briar Jumpers head football coach in 1975 at 30 years old.
At one point John led his Somerset team to the state championship game three times in just six seasons. They won 46 games in four seasons. Then things just kind of crashed for a season in 1986 as the Briar Jumpers went 0-9. Part of that was due to some internal problems that left them with just three seniors. But they came back and in 1987 had the coach’s son ( also named John) as a sophomore quarterback. Back in 1977 John was coaching big brother Ron’s son (also named Ron)at quarterback.
John’s Somerset Class 2A team met up with big brother Ron’s Cumberland Class 1A team several times over the years.
In 1987 Somerset’s football team was in the same district with Wayne County, Russell County, Corbin and Middlesboro, In 1977 there had been seven teams in that district.
John Cain would coach Somerset from 1973-1994 and then coached Pulaski County from 1995-1998. His totals at Pulaski County in four seasons were 5-6, 5-6.7-4 and 7-4.
He was the winningest football coach in Somerset High School history as he went 147-89 there. His teams won eight District championships, seven Regional championships, eight CKC championships, was in State Class AA championship games four times, won 18 consecutive games in 1982 and 1983. His teams in 1983 and 1984 were undefeated. He coached 18 All State 1st Team players.
