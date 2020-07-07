A sincere thank you to drivers, crews and fans who came out to celebrate America's Birthday at Lake Cumberland Speedway. Once again, the racing surface was top notch with side-by-side racing in all classes throughout the night. A special thank you to our track staff! Thank you to everyone from the admissions offices, concessions, security, tower crew and on-track personnel. Without the hard work of the women and men of Lake Cumberland Speedway, it would be impossible to have the shows we have for the fans.
Thank you to the moms and dads(and as we found out last night grandmas) who bring the kids for the bicycle races. We had the largest turnout of bicycle races than we have ever had.
Thank you to Scotty Nitro of Nitro Motorsports Photography for giving away 2 bicycles. The smiles and joy on those little kid's faces is the reason we do what we do.
And thank you to our amazing sponsors! Because of the generosity of our sponsors, we were able to give away over $1,500 in prizes last night!
Here are the quick results from Saturday, July 4th Freedom 30
Wells & Sons Motorsports Super Late Models
Fast Qualifier- 83 Scott James
Heat 1 winner- 83 Scott James
Heat 2 winner- 57m Cameron Marlar
Super Late Model Freedom 30 top 5
1- 83 Scott James(2 in a row at LCS)
2- 57m Cameron Marlar
3- 21 Rod Carter,Jr
4- Steve Stollings
5- 9g Larry Greer
Roark & Son Transport Open Wheel Modifieds
Fast Qualifier-20 Tommy Bailey
Heat 1 winner-20 Tommy Bailey
Heat 2 winner-17 Brian Phillips,Jr
Open Wheel Modified Feature top 5
1-20 Tommy Bailey
2-44 Tim Taylor
3-42 Virgil Parriman
4-45 Roy Petrey(started 9th)
5-17 Brian Phillips,Jr
Modern HVAC Super Stocks
Fast Qualifier-55jr Ronnie Cole,Jr
Heat 1 winner-55jr Ronnie Cole,Jr
Heat 2 winner-24 Terry Cheeks
Super Stock Feature top 5
1-55jr Ronnie Cole,Jr(undefeated in feature races in 2020 at Lake Cumberland Speedway)
2-62 Daniel Stamper(started 8th)
3-L2 Mike Lunsford
4-13d Casey King
5-1a Robert Luttrell,Jr
D&M Muffler 4 Cylinders
Fast Qualifier-92x Shane Irvin
Heat 1 winner-92x Shane Irvin
Heat 2 winner-47 Dustin Duncan
4 Cylinder Feature top 5
1-92x Shane Irvin
2-17 Raymond Fuson
3-1b Charles Burton
4-31 Jesse Parker
5-292 Robert Houchens
Gearlds Auto Parts GrassRoots Hobby Stocks(16 entries-most ever for the class)
Fast Qualifier-8 Roman Wesley
Heat 1 winner-8 Roman Wesley
Heat 2 winner-2 Keith Decker
GrassRoots Hobby Stocks Feature top 5
1-2 Keith Decker
2-8 Roman Wesley
3-57 David Marlar
4-14 Logan Walls
5-2 Carson Freeman
Racing action continues Saturday, July 11, with a full racing program of Super Late Models, Open Wheel Modifieds, Super Stocks, 4 Cylinders and GrassRoots Hobby Stocks. For all things Lake Cumberland Speedway visit LCSPEEDWAY.NET. Like us on Facebook- Lake Cumberland Speedway Dirt Racing. Follow us on Twitter @lc_speedway
