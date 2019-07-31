Pulaski County High school archers Morgan Ruckel and Morgan Belcher made strong showings at the recent National Archery in Shools Program World Championships at Nashville, Tenn. Music City Center.
Morgan Ruckel, who shot for the United States All-Star Team, placed seventh in the World rankings with a score 580.The U.S. All-Stars competed against other international teams. Ruckel also won $2,500 in scholarship money in the Scholarship Shootout.
Ruckel qualified for the National All-Star team by winning the NASP National Championship
Ruckel, who will be a sophomore this upcoming school year, shot a 294 to place 16th in the World NASP Championships in the high school division. Morgan Belcher, who recently graduated for Pulaski County High School shot a 288 to place ninth among senior girls and 33rd overall.
Belcher, who competed in the World Championships since her eighth-grade year, was the top junior female shooter with a 291 in 2018. Belcher placed fourth in the state in the KHSAA Championships this past April.
Ruckel won the KHSAA state title this year in April, and won the NASP National Tournament this year in May.
