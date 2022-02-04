LONDON – Viewed as one of the biggest regular-season high school boys basketball games in the state of Kentucky, Tuesday's match-up between #3 Pulaski County High School and #5 North Laurel High School has been billed as 'The Rumble in the Jungle'.
And while the two programs are no strangers to each other – playing each other 16 times in the past 22 years – never before as their 'border-county match-up' drawn so much statewide attention. With both teams ranked in the Top 5 of the state, all eyes are on this 32-minute basketball showdown.
And to add to the drama of this game, Pulaski County could possibly bring a perfect record into Tuesday's game and is currently the only high school basketball team in the state that is still undefeated.
And while statewide attention is just recently came Pulaski County's way, with their long stretch of wins and Top-5 state ranking, the Jaguars have probably been one of the most watched teams in the state of Kentucky for the past couple of years. University of Kentucky commit superstar junior Reed Sheppard, who is the son of the former Wildcats standout and professional basketball player Jeff Sheppard, has had a constant following of fans and media in nearly every game he has played in since donning the Jaguars' uniform his eighth-grade year.
"Everybody is talking about this game, and everybody's buying tickets," Pulaski County High School boys basketball coach John Fraley stated. "People in the community, who don't normally travel to road games, are going to London to see this game. It's going to be a great atmosphere."
"I have told the kids 'these kind of games don't happen everyday, and they don't happen every year'," Fraley stated. "I said, 'Go over there and soak it up, and enjoy it because these are the games that all the hard work and all the blood, sweat, and tears that you do in practices and pre-season is all about'. The kids, from both teams, will never forget these kind of games. So we're going to go over there to enjoy it, embrace it, and just have fun with it."
And while Reed Sheppard is one of the most talked about player in the state, Tuesday's match-up at North Laurel High School will feature a long list of super talented players from both teams' rosters.
Sheppard leads the Jags with 25 points and seven boards per game, while junior Ryan Davidson and senior Clay Sizemore have also provided tons of offense this year. Davidson averages 19 points and six rebounds per game, while Sizemore has lit it up from beyond the arc with 80 treys and a 12-point scoring average.
Pulaski County has three consistent top scorers in senior Gavin Stevens – a transfer for Somerset High School, senior Zack Travis and junior Cayden Lancaster. Stevens averages nearly 17 points per game, while both Travis and Lancaster add 15 points per game. All three players play above the rim and have created havoc inside for their opponents this season.
"Pulaski County is having an unbelievable season," stated North Laurel High School boys basketball coach Nate Valentine. "John (Fraley) does a great job. His teams always play hard and are always very physical. They have all the pieces to make a deep post-season run and have proved themselves to be one of the top teams in the state. We will have our hands full on Tuesday night. I think this game will help both teams as we head into the final weeks of the regular season."
Although Pulaski County sports the better season record with a 22-0 undefeated mark, North Laurel (18-4) has definitely played a much tougher schedule. The Maroons have yet to play a Top-10 state-ranked team this season, while North Laurel has already played five Top 10 state-ranked teams (Covington Catholic, Lexington Catholic, George Rogers Clark, Ballard and Greenwood).
"We really wanted to challenge our team this year," Valentine stated. "Over Christmas, we played 10 straight games against teams in the top 20. Scheduling is always tough because you want to stretch your team, but you also want to put them in a position to be successful. I really like our schedule the final three weeks leading into the district tournament."
"One of the benefits of playing a challenging schedule is you have to figure out different ways to play to give yourself a chance to win games," the North Laurel head coach added. "I really like how our team has handled things to this point. We have a great group of guys that have been a lot of fun to coach this year. We have just tried to keep improving and focus on the next game on the schedule."
Although Pulaski County has not played a Top-10 state-ranked team thus far this season, it does not mean the Maroons have had a challenging schedule. On Tuesday, the Maroons barely escaped with a 69-65 win over Harlan County High School. Not only was the tight game a good test for the Maroons, but Coach Fraley felt the visiting Black Bears were somewhat similar to North Laurel
"We've been really needing to play a game like that, where you had a tight game, had to make some decisions, and had to make plays," Fraley stated. "That's the type of game we expect in the North Laurel game. Also, Harlan County is a lot like North. They've got the really good guard and then they've got some really good shooters around him."
"North is a little bigger and probably a little more experienced in games like that," Fraley added. "But Harlan County was a really good tune-up game to get us ready for Tuesday's game."
Playing on the road against a team of North Laurel's caliber will be a tall order for the current undefeated Maroons, and Fraley knows his team must perform at their best if they want to win in London.
"We've got to be really good defensively, and not give them any second chance opportunities," Fraley stated. "We can't turn the ball over, and just can't give it to them in transition. North is a lot like us, and we are really similar teams. They like to get out front, play fast, and shoot the threes. We are really close to being carbon copies of each other."
