Runner Jack Wilhelm going strong at 89

Jack Wilhelm has a lot of fond memories from running.
At 89 years old, Wilhelm is still making running memories one mile at a time.
Wilhelm has an amazing running story to tell, including his most-recent finish in the eighth annual Shamrock Shuffle in Burnside. While his finish time wasn't exactly what he wanted it to be, the former pastor felt blessed to be able to get out and participate in the 3.1-mile race. Wilhelm even joked that he was demonstrating the proper way to participate in the Shamrock Shuffle.
"Jon Burlew took a video of me at the finish and posted it on Facebook," began Wilhelm. "I was surprised at how slow I looked considering the amount of energy I was expending. It reminded me of what someone said about another slow runner, 'You have to line him up with a telephone pole to see if he is moving.'"
"I told someone who saw the video that the race was called the Shamrock Shuffle and I was demonstrating the shuffle. However, for someone who is 89 with a pacemaker, a partially blocked artery, and a little too heavy for a runner, I feel fortunate to be as active as I am."
Wilhelm moved to Somerset in 1966 to take over the pastor position at First Presbyterian Church. It wasn't long after that, that he began running after Dr. Kelley encouraged Wilhelm and the rest of the Jaycees to start exercising with him.
The group started running at Pulaski Elementary School before branching out to other parts of the community, including running from the present-day Red Roof Inn down to the Burnside Marina.
"Dr. Kelley was very excited about the idea of running to improve one's health and challenged the Jaycees to join him in a running program," Wilhelm explained. "A few of us did. At first, one lap was a challenge, but slowly, we were able to run enough laps to cover a mile."
After working their way up to three miles a day and running in front of an audience at Somerset High School, the running group ran from Somerset to Burnside. That run would eventually become a popular race in south-central Kentucky, known as the Run to Burnside.
"Then he decided that we should run from Somerset to Burnside," continued the former pastor. "We started at the Holiday Inn (Red Roof Inn now) and ran near to where the road goes down to Burnside Marina. It was a distance of seven miles. None of us dreamed of running that far when we started."
"It became an annual run and eventually became a 10K. It was run for 27 years and was the oldest continuous road race in Kentucky until it had to be stopped because increased traffic made it dangerous, especially over the bridge into Burnside."
In 1985, Wilhelm participated in his first and only marathon - the prestigious Boston Marathon. The 26.2-mile race is on every runner's bucket list, but to run at Boston, one must meet a qualifying time. Wilhelm, along with his friend Dr. Steve Rose, was able to do just that in the mid-1980s.
"Running the Boston Marathon is quite an experience," told Wilhelm. "Until this year when it was rescheduled because of the coronavirus, it was always run on the third Monday in April, which is Patriots Day, a holiday in Massachusetts celebrating an American Revolution battle near Boston. There are crowds of people all along the way cheering you on. There were about 6,000 runners that year. Last year, there were 30,000. I never ran another marathon after that because I knew I could never top Boston."
In the early 1990s, Wilhelm experienced some difficulty breathing on an early morning run. It turned out to be a blocked artery, so by-pass surgery was required to fix the issue.
Running was put on hold for a small time frame, but after two months, Wilhelm was back in his natural element on the road. After struggling to even walk across his household after his surgery, he was back to running three miles per day. Wilhelm even posted a ten-mile run less than three months after his by-pass surgery.
"During recovery at home, I could hardly walk from one room to the next," stated Wilhelm. "That was discouraging and depressing. But after I began to walk outside and then run, in about two months, I was able to run three miles."
Wilhelm, who used to run in the hot, cold, rain, and snow, still runs outside, but only if the weather is nice. When the weather isn't pleasant, he goes to a local gym to run. Due to the recent coronavirus outbreak, Wilhelm has used the inside of his home to get his daily mileage in.
"These days I don't get out in bad weather," explained the 89-year old. "I had been running around the gym at the former YMCA until it closed because of the coronavirus. I don't like running on a treadmill so I would run around the gym for 45 minutes three days a week and work out on the weight machines for two days. I run and work out for my health more than anything, and I am not as addicted. Now, until it stops raining and turns warmer, I am limited to walking up and downstairs."
Last month, Wilhelm crossed the finish line in the eighth annual Shamrock Shuffle. When he runs the 3.1-mile race next spring in 2021, he wants to be about ten pounds lighter.
"I have run every Shamrock Shuffle except one when I had bronchitis," Wilhelm began. "I plan to run the Shamrock Shuffle next year when I am 90. But I need to lose about ten pounds and train a little harder, so it will look more like I am running than shuffling."
