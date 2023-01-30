The calendar may have already flipped to 2023, but the local running community celebrated their 2022 season recently at the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Year-End Celebration at the Lake Cumberland Farmer’s Market.
On a night when runners and walkers celebrated their accomplishments from the last year, the highlight of the evening was guest speaker Jason Romero. Romero, who was the first blind person to run across America, spoke to the crowd about overcoming challenges.
Romero, who flew in from Denver, Colorado, also spoke to the seniors at Southwestern High School and the juniors and seniors at Wayne County High School prior to spending the evening speaking to the attendees of the running banquet.
Gordon Turner, who serves as the president of Lake Cumberland Runners, was thrilled to have Romero speak at the banquet and at the area high schools. Turner credited fellow board member Michele Reynolds for playing a pivotal role in Romero's visit to Somerset.
“It was so awesome to have Jason Romero with us," said Turner. "I am thankful to Michele Reynolds for making that connection and working out the logistics for Jason to be here. We were able to get him into a couple of the schools to speak and share his story with approximately 600 students. What an awesome story he has.”
Between going to the high schools and the banquet, Turner and Reynolds also made the time to get a little run in with Romero prior to the banquet.
“We were able to spend the day with him and also get a run in with him - that’s definitely a highlight for me that I’ll never forget,” Turner stated.
Romero was thankful for the opportunity to visit the Bluegrass State to speak to the local students and the area's running community.
"It was a real pleasure to experience the beauty of the people and town of Somerset," Romero said. "The running community in this region impressed and inspired me so much. I love runners for one simple reason - they find meaning in doing something that many perceive as meaningless. Visiting local schools and speaking to students and teachers gave me hope for the future.
Somerset is a gem of a place, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to experience this great community."
None of this would be possible without the support of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, which serves as the title sponsor of the run/walk series. To kick off the evening, LCRH’s Dr. Joe Weigel spoke about the local running community and the health benefits of running and walking.
“I want to say first of all thank you to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for their title sponsorship without them this series isn't where it’s at today,” thanked Turner. “They have supported the health and wellness in our community. This gives the community a chance to get out and have a healthy way to participate and support local charities.”
Ten individuals completed all 11 races this season - Norma Anderson, Carla Baker, Kathryn Baker, Kenneth Baker, Harrison Childers, Erica Dopp, Philip Grant, Alison Hurt, Rodney Todd, and JJ Wilson. These 11 individuals were given a commemorative plaque for this awesome achievement.
The first race of the 2023 season is right around the corner, as the Snowshoe Shuffle will be held on Saturday, February 25th, at Somerset Community College. To sign up for the race, please visit the GT Races website.
