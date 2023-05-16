Runners and walkers traveled north to Science Hill recently for the Superheroes 5K. 249 people of all ages crossed the finish line in the annual run and walk to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
The Superheroes 5K marked the fourth race of the year in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Seth Hardwick, once again, grabbed the top spot in the 3.1-mile event, finishing the race with a time of 16:58. Second and third place was a close battle, as Caleb Perrin edged out Zabrey Bortz by two seconds to grab the runner-up spot. Ryan Fortenberry came home in the fourth position, running the race in a time of 18:26. With a clocking of 19:38, Hunter Troxtle rounded out the top five.
In the female division, Brianna Hillock was the top finisher with a time of 22:17. Hillock finished 18th overall. Samantha Hurst (20th) and C. Hardy (27th) were second and third in the female division, respectively.
In the team division, Scrambled Legs took first place while Phoenix Racing grabbed second. LC Run Club finished in third.
The next race in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series is the Cool Run 5K at Midnight on June 16th at 11:59 PM. To sign up for the race, please visit the Good Times Races website. To receive a percentage off of the race entry fee, use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
