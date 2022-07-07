Running away from addiction

The Somerset Sober Living residents have been working hard to make a fresh start in their lives. Part of that process is living in the real world, holding down a job, and meeting with counselors.
For residents Israel Childers, Josh Norris, and Dustin Drummonds part of that process included running in a 5000-meter road race. Recently, the three men completed in their first road race, and were exhilarated with the new accomplishments in their lives.
"Never in my life would I have thought I could finish any kind of race, and plus I am a bigger size guy," Drummonds stated. "When I am running, I feel free and it is just me against the world."
The newfound runners are part of the local shared residential space where people recovering from substance can keep each other accountable. Somerset Sober Living consists of two houses with a maximum of 12 residents.
Longtime running enthusiast Gordon Turner, who volunteers his free time working with the residents at Somerset Sober Living, thought running might be a good process in their road to recovery.
"Before I came to Sober Living I was an addict," Hammonds admitted. "I was out running the streets and doing bad things. Now, I am running the streets, but I am doing good things for myself. Running is now my high, and it is great to have a healthy high."
Turner saw immediate benefits in the resident's new athletic past time.
"I have been an avid runner for nearly 20 years, and I know the great feeling I get after a run," Turner stated. "So, I thought this might be a great way to show some of our residents how to get a healthy high in life."
Israel Childers, Josh Norris, and Dustin Drummonds all gave running a try a few months back, with a goal of competing in a local 5K race. All three men completed the 3.1-mile distance in the recent Cool Run at Midnight event.
"It is a good feeling to know that I have now actually accomplished something good in my life," Hammond stated. "It is great to have a new addiction to running and it is healthy for me."
For more information, to apply or to donate, visit somersetsoberliving.org.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
