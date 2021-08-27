Russell County at Somerset football game cancelled due to COVID

Less than 10 hours before kick-off, the Somerset High School football team was informed that their Week 2 Friday Night game was cancelled due to COVID-related issues at Russell County High School. Their opponent contacted Somerset school officials, and informed them the Lakers' football program had shutdown due to COVID-related issues.
A few days prior, Pulaski County High School's originally game with Wayne County High School was cancelled fro COVID. Fortunately for the Maroons, they were able to picked up a game for Friday – at Lexington Catholic High School.
