BURNSIDE – The Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series presented by DirtonDirt.com would conclude the Battle of the Bluegrass weekend on Saturday evening at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY and Ryan King of Seymour, TN would score the $5,000 payday. The Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series would also be in action to conclude the Battle of the Bluegrass weekend and Cole Falloway of Owensboro, KY would claim his third consecutive $1,200 payday with the tour.
King’s victory would be his first career Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Late Model Series tour win for the 29-year old driver and would come aboard a Warrior Race Car powered by a Vic Hill Race Engine and carries sponsorship form Warrior 1G Performance, Brian King Roofing, Turkey Creek Snacks, Roberts Bee Company, Mighty Muffler, and PTSD Awareness Racing.
The victory for Falloway would be his third career win with the series and would see the 17-year old fourth-generation racer take the victory in an Elite Chassis powered by a Mullins Race Engine that carries sponsorship from Perfection Lawn Care, Falloway’s Auto Sales, Rice Contracting, Don Adams Towing, Win Supply, and Sweetwater Pools and Outdoor Living.
Michael Chilton would take the lead at the start of the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Late Model Series main event, with Scott Bloomquist and Ryan King in hot pursuit. King would drive past Bloomquist on lap four the take the second position as Chilton would quickly begin to run down the rear of the field. As Chilton entered turn one on lap eight, he would suffer a flat right-rear tire and draw the caution flag and pull pitside and would not return, with Chris Combs and Cameron Marlar also pulling to the work area with flat right-rear tires, with only Marlar returning to action.
King would inherit the lead at this point on the restart, with Tommy Bailey taking second from Bloomquist, with Robby Hensley and Rod Carter, Jr. fourth and fifth at this point. Bailey’s charge would be short-lived as his machine would go up in smoke in turn four on lap nine to draw the next caution. The restart would also come back when Travis Fultz would spin his machine in turn two. King would maintain the lead on the restart, followed by Bloomquist, Hensley, tenth-place starter Heath Hindman, and eighth-place starter Devin Gilpin.
The front five would remain the same as King began working slower traffic on lap sixteen, allowing Bloomquist to close in a bit. The caution would wave again on lap nineteen when Brian Smith’s machine would slow on the backchute. This restart would see King and Bloomquist remain first and second, while Hindman would take third from Hensley, while Gilpin remained fifth. After another caution on lap twenty-two for an emergency in the outside pit area, action would resume with the front pair still the same, while Gilpin would charge to third, Hindman would be fourth, and Parker Martin would take fifth.
As King and Bloomquist would motor away from the field, Gilpin would begin to close on Bloomquist, while Martin and Hensley trading the fifth position on laps thirty and thirty-one, with Martin keeping the position, with sixteenth-place starter Marlar having charged back through the field at this point to seventh after suffering a flat tire earlier in the event. The lead pack would start working slower traffic again on lap thirty-two and Gilpin would close in on Bloomquist for second and on lap thirty-six, Bloomquist would draw the final caution of the event with a flat right-rear tire and would pull to the work area, change the tire, and return to action.
The restart would see King, Gilpin, Hindman, Martin, and Marlar now the top five, with Marlar taking fourth on lap thirty-six and he would claim third on lap thirty-seven. King would maintain the lead and take the win, with Gilpin, Marlar, Hindman, and Martin completing the top five. The remainder of the top ten would be fourteenth-place starter Jason Welshan, Bloomquist, Hensley, twenty-second place starter Jeff Watson, and nineteenth-place starter Ronnie Cole.
The Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series feature contest would see Cole Falloway take the initial race lead, trailed by Jeff Hamby, Michael Asberry, Blake Brown, and Clayton Miller. A four-car tangle in turn four involving Billy Palmer, Brandon James, Sarah Patrick, and Tim Patrick would draw the first caution of the event. The restart would Falloway and Hamby first and second, while Miller would take third from Asberry and Miller would get fourth from Asberry on lap four and his charge would continue as he would get by Hamby for second on lap six.
The second caution of the event flew on lap nine when Sarah Patrick would spin in turn two. This restart would have Falloway and Miller first and second, while Brown would drive by Hamby for third, with Brian Nantz taking from Asberry. As Falloway pulled away from the field, Nantz would take fourth from Hamby and three laps later, Brandon Kinzer would make his way into the top five after getting by Hamby. The final caution of the race would appear on lap nineteen when Virgil Parriman’s machine would go up in smoke in turn one.
The restart would see the front five remain the same the remainder of the way, with Falloway taking the victory, followed by Miller, Brown, Nantz, and Kinzer. The remainder of the top ten would be Hamby, Amos Bunch, Jimmy Dalton, Tim Taylor, and Asberry.
Feature Results for Schaeffer’s Oil Championship Late Model Series at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY on September 19, 2020
1. Ryan King-Seymour, Tenn.
2. Devin Gilpin-Columbus, Ind.
3. Cameron Marlar-Winfield, Tenn.
4. Heath Hindman-Signal Mountain, Tenn.
5. Parker Martin-Milledgeville, Ga.
6. Jason Welshan-Rockford, Tenn.
7. Scott Bloomquist-Mooresburg, Tenn.
8. Robby Hensley-Walton, Ky.
9. Jeff Watson-Campbellsville, Ky.
10. Ronnie Cole-Morehead, Ky.
11. Ted Lowe-Coalfield, Tenn.
12. Joey Standridge-Tellico Plains, Tenn.
13. Rod Carter, Jr.-Woodbine, Ky.
14. Rob Mayea-Bend, Ore.
15. Daniel Dial-Lawrenceburg, Ky.
16. Brian Smith-Barbourville, Ky.
17. Tommy Bailey-Corbin, Ky.
18. Travis Fultz-Harrogate, Tenn.
19. Michael Chilton-Salvisa, Ky.
20. Chris Combs-Isom, Ky.
21. Eddie King, Jr.-Knoxville, Tenn.
22. Clay Coghlan-Dandridge, Tenn.
E-Z-GO Time Trials Top Qualifier: Scott Bloomquist (Group A) 12.121 seconds
Provisional Starters: Joey Standridge, Jeff Watson
VP Racing Fuel Makin’ Power Heat One Finish (8 laps/top four transfer): Scott Bloomquist, Robby Hensley, Brian Smith, Rob Mayea, Clay Coghlan, Jeff Watson
VP Racing Fuel Makin’ Power Heat Two Finish (8 laps/top four transfer): Ryan King, Chris Combs, Travis Fultz, Ted Lowe, Ronnie Cole, Jerry Gibson III
VP Racing Fuel Makin’ Power Heat Three Finish (8 laps
