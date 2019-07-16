Ryan Tucker wins another Eagle Nest Men's Invitational

For the second time in a row Ryan Tucker won the Eagle's Nest Country Club Men's Invitational golf title, and for the third year in a row a Tucker has won the ENCC Invitational 'Eagle Trophy'. Ryan Tucker won this weekend's ENCC championship flight with a two-day score of two-under par 140.
Ryan Tucker won last year's tourney, and has a total of four ENCC Men's Invitational crowns throughout his career. Two years ago in 2017, Ryan Tucker's son Kannon Tucker won the Eagle's Nest Men's Invitational title.
Ryan Tucker led after the first round (Saturday) with an even par of 71, and led by two shots over Phil Grundy and Preston McClung. In the senior division Happy Rakestraw and Larry Cranfill had the lead with a pair of two-over par rounds of 73.
Both Tucker and Rakestraw kept it going on Sunday with Ryan Tucker shooting a two-under par 69 on the final day, and Happy Rakestraw firing a three-under par 68. Both players went on to take the 38th Annual Invitational Men's Division and Senior Division titles.
Mike Winget and Dave Fraley took the "A" Flight titles in the Men's and Seniors Divisions, respectively. The weekend started on Friday evening with Jordan Newton winning the annual invitational shootout for the second year in a row.
MENS DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT (Two day totals)
1st - R. Tucker (140)
2nd - P. McClung (146)
3rd - J. Newton (147)
4th - A. Marcum (150)
5th - M. Ray (151)
"A" FLIGHT
1st - M. Winget (163)
2nd - L. Kirkpatrick (172)
3rd - L. Hamilton (175)
4th - J. McArthur (177)
5th - K. Robbins (178)
SENIOR DIVISION
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT
1st - H. Rakestraw (141)
2nd - B. Adams (153)
3rd - L. Cranfill (154)
4th - JimEd McClung (156)
5th - J. Akin (163)
"A" FLIGHT
1st - D. Fraley (167)
2nd - D. Brown (167)
3rd - J. Wood (168)
4th - W. Hughes (168)
5th - M. Coomer (170)
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor
