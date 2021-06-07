Ryan Young named Somerset boys basketball coach

Ryan Young was named the new Somerset High School boys basketball coach on Monday.
After taking a season off from coaching, Young had coach at Garrard County High School for four seasons.
As a high school player, Young helped lead the Lincoln County High School basketball teams to back-to-back regional titles in 2007 and 2008
