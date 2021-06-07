Ryan Young named Somerset boys basketball coach

Ryan Young was named as the news boys basketball coach at Somerset High School on Monday. A former Lincoln County High School standout player, Young had coached four seasons at Garrard County High School. 

Ryan Young was named the new Somerset High School boys basketball coach on Monday.

After taking a season off from coaching, Young had coach at Garrard County High School for four seasons.

As a high school player, Young helped lead the Lincoln County High School basketball teams to back-to-back regional titles in 2007 and 2008

STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.

