Ryann Sowder named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School eighth-grader Ryan Sowder hit two home runs and drove in seven runs in one single inning. Sowder hit a bases-loaded grand slam in her first at bats against Madison Southern High School. Later in the same inning, Sowder hit a three-run homer.

