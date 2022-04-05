Pulaski County High School eighth-grader Ryan Sowder hit two home runs and drove in seven runs in one single inning. Sowder hit a bases-loaded grand slam in her first at bats against Madison Southern High School. Later in the same inning, Sowder hit a three-run homer.
Ryann Sowder named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Scott Eugene Pierson, 63, of Somerset, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Jean Waddle Care Center. Private services will be held at a later date. Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.mo…
