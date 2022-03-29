Ryann Sowder powers Lady Maroons to win

Pulaski County High School eighth-grader Ryann Sowder had a great game, and an even more spectacular one inning. On Tuesday night, the middle schooler hit two home runs and drove in seven runs all in a single inning in the Lady Maroons' 15-0, 2.5-inning trouncing of Madison Southern.
"I never dreamed of hitting two homers and driving in seven runs in one game, much less in one inning," Sowder laughed.
Batting in the five-spot, Sowder came to the plate in her first at bats with the bases loaded. Sowder hit a deep shot that cleared the left center fence for her first varsity grand slam homer.
"When I hit the ball, I thought it was caught," Sowder stated. "I stopped when I was running the bases, but I realized it had went over the fence when I heard everyone cheering. "
However, there was no doubt about Sowder's second homer later in the same inning. Sowder sent a towering shot that caromed off the top of the outfield scoreboard - that was already in overload mode from putting up double-digit numbers for the Lady Maroons in their first at bats.
"I knew the second one was a homer as soon as it left my bat," Sowder explained. "I rarely feel pressure when I get up to bat. I just think I have to hit it, and it usually goes well when I have confidence at the plate."
Prior to Tuesday, Sowder had one homer and three RBIs. She tripled those totals in just two swings of the bat on Tuesday.
"Ryann (Sowder) has really been coming around, and her hitting is second to none," Pulaski County High School softball coach Brad Gover stated. "She's extremely dangerous at the plate, and probably one of the best contact hitters we've had here in awhile."
"She is just so quick to the ball and her confidence is gaining," Gover added. "She's been hitting it like that in practice. Every ball she's hitting is deep, and she's hitting it hard. But today with a grand slam and a three-run homer in the same inning, that is a pretty productive day."
The Lady Maroons started off the inning with the bases loaded for Bella Ellis, who singled to right field to score Chloe Carroll. With the bases still loaded, Sowder hit her first digger of the game to score Jessie Begley, Brooklyn Thomas, and Ellis. After loading the bases again, Carroll hit a fly ball to right field, that was mishandled, allowing Kaelyn Conway and McKenzi Pinkston to score.
Still in the first inning, Begley singled to left field to score Shelbi Sellers. Brooklyn Thomas hit a shot that rolled all the way to the center field fence for a double to score Carroll and Begley. On Sowder's second homer of the inning, Thomas and Ellis scored.
Up 13-0 going into the top of the second frame, Thomas hit a two-run homer over the right-center fence to score Begley, and put the Lady Maroons up 15-0. After a scoreless third frame by Madison Southern, the game was called via the mercy rule.
In three innings of work in the pitcher's circle, Jessie Begley allowed only one hit and struck out three batters.
For the game, Brooklyn Thomas went a perfect 3-for-3, drove in four runs, and scored three runs. Jessie Begley had two hits, drove in a run, and scored three runs. Chloe Carroll had a hit and scored two runs. Bella Ellis had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run. And of course, Ryann Sowder had two hits, scored two runs and drove in seven runs.
"Our first two hitters Chloe (Carroll) and Jessie (Begley) set the tone every game," Gover stated. "We make sure we are keeping them hitting on lines, and if they hit it in the dirt it's extremely hard to throw them out. They are exceptional '1-2' hitters, and maybe the best in the region. We're young right now, and we've had a couple games that we've had some setbacks and not finished. But tonight we showed a glimpse of what this team can actually do, and I think the sky is the limit for them this season."
Pulaski County (5-2) will host South Laurel on Thursday before heading south next week for their spring break softball trip to Cocoa Beach, Fla.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
