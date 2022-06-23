Ryder Branscum wins the S3DA archery state title

Submitted Photo

Southwestern High School archer Ryder Branscum (left) won the S3DA State Championship in London by competing in a two-day event and a shoot down becoming your 2022 State Youth Barebow Championship. Southwestern's Christine Cook competed and finished second place in the youth female barebow division they both shoot for Southwestern Archery.

 

Southwestern High School archer Ryder Branscum (left) won the S3DA State Championship in London by competing in a two-day event and a shoot down becoming your 2022 State Youth Barebow Championship. Southwestern's Christine Cook competed and finished second place in the youth female barebow division they both shoot for Southwestern Archery.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you