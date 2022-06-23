Southwestern High School archer Ryder Branscum (left) won the S3DA State Championship in London by competing in a two-day event and a shoot down becoming your 2022 State Youth Barebow Championship. Southwestern's Christine Cook competed and finished second place in the youth female barebow division they both shoot for Southwestern Archery.
featured alert urgent
Ryder Branscum wins the S3DA archery state title
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mr. Larry Simpson, age 61, husband of Sheila, died Saturday, Funeral Thursday, 2 p.m. New's Monticello. Visit 11-2 Thursday. ONLINE CONDOLENCES & INFO AT www.news-monticello.com.
Ronnie Senters of Science Hill, Ky, born December 31, 1951 in Manchester, Ky to Ruth and Estill Senters, passed away in his home on June 17, 2022. Arrangements are being handled by Morris Hislope Funeral Home of Science Hill, Ky and will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expre…
Most Popular
Articles
- County moves to update dog ordinance
- Eubank family trying to rebuild after trailer fire
- Cars line up for $3.99 gas at Jarvis Super Stop
- Next month's Mud, Mayhem & Fun canceled
- Friday afternoon storms cause damage throughout Pulaski
- Bridge dedicated to late Sheriff Sam Catron
- A ministry built on ‘Solid Grounds’
- Library facing questions about removal of Juneteenth display
- Somer City Roller Derby starts off season with win in Knoxville
- Steve Cornelius named CJ Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.