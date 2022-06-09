Ryder Upchurch earns All-American status at Bootleggers Westling tourney

Submitted Photo

This past weekend, Ryder Upchurch brought home several awards after competing in the Bootleggers Wrestling Tournament in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Upchurch earned a fourth-place medal in folkstyle, a third-place medal in freestyle, and received double All-American Wrestler awards.

