This past weekend, Ryder Upchurch brought home several awards after competing in the Bootleggers Wrestling Tournament in Gatlinburg, Tenn. Upchurch earned a fourth-place medal in folkstyle, a third-place medal in freestyle, and received double All-American Wrestler awards.
Ryder Upchurch earns All-American status at Bootleggers Westling tourney
