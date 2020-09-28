Wayne County High School senior Rylee Keith scored five soccer goals in the Lady Cardinals' win over Russell County. Keith scored five goals and had an assist in Wayne County' season-opener against McCreary Central.
featuredalertbreaking
Rylee Keith named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Rylee Keith
Wayne County High School senior Rylee Keith scored five soccer goals in the Lady Cardinals' win over Russell County. Keith scored five goals and had an assist in Wayne County' season-opener against McCreary Central.
Grace Pratt, 88, of Somerset, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 at her residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Dellan "Bud" Wayne Decker, age 77, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at UK Healthcare. Funeral services are pending at this time. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Bud Decker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.