Rylee Keith named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Rylee Keith

Wayne County High School senior Rylee Keith scored five soccer goals in the Lady Cardinals' win over Russell County. Keith scored five goals and had an assist in Wayne County' season-opener against McCreary Central.

