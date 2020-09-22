Rylee Keith scores five goals in Lady Cards' win

MONTICELLO - Wayne County High School senior Rylee Keith scored an amazing five goals in the Lady Cardinals' 10-0 win over Russell County on Monday.
Equally amazing, Lady Card senior Shelby Bell scored four goals and made an assist in the win. Jasmine Davis scored a goal, while Aileen Domingues and Ashley Villa made one assist each.
Lady Cardinal junior keeper Xaviea West only had to defend her goal once in her shutout performance.
Wayne County (3-3) travel to Casey County on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and host Knox Central on Thursday.
