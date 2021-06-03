Saline volleyball runners up in ISC tourney

Saline Christian Academy ended their 2020-2021 volleyball season as runners-up at the Accelerated Christian Education International Student Convention (ISC), held at Word of Life Ministries in Hudson, Florida.
Saline received a first-round bye, thanks to their second place finish in their 2019 season. Due to COVID-19, the following 2020 ISC was cancelled.
Saline advanced to the second round and played a tough Mennonite squad from Mt. View, Pennsylvania. Saline had a solid showing, and defeated Mt. View in two sets.
The Lady Saints advanced to the next round, where they faced an ISC regular from Gateway, Texas. Saline never struggled in the set and were able to move past Gateway in two sets.
This win advanced the Saints to the championship game, where the faced an amazing team from Delaware, Central Christian Academy.
"Central Christian only attends ISC every three years, and they always bring players that are solid in every position," Saline volleyball coach Angela Boyd stated. "They were especially strong in the middle hitter's position, where they had a 6'2 player who was tough to defend."
Saline came out strong the first game and won 25-16. Central came back the second game with determination and defeated the Saints 25-20.
Due to time constraints, the third set only went to 15. Saline edged to a 9-7, but Central's middle hitter and their strong serving put Saline out of the running 15-9.
It was a tough defeat for Saline, especially for Saline seniors, Sammy Jo Bullock and Charity Brooks.
Saline finishes their season with a 27-4 record, placing second in the Greater Chicagoland Tournament, first in their Regional Tournament, and second place at ISC.
The Saline Saints are coached by Rachel Broughton and Angela Boyd,jn who are proud of their team and the way they embraced this year's theme, "Little by Little." Little by little the girls were able to grow and advance-accomplishing even more than they expected.
