Samantha Fitzgerald wins the Southern Conference Pinnacle Award

Former Southwestern High School standout basketball player Samantha Fitzgerald helped led her Samford University women's basketball team to a 59-54 win over UNC Greensboro in the championship game of the Southern Conference Tournament Sunday afternoon at Harrah's Cherokee Center.
After the tournament, Fitzgerald was awarded the Southern Conference Pinnacle Award, which is given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA on the championship-winning team for each Southern Conference sport. The award was inaugurated in 2016-17.
With the win, Samford earns the SoCon's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs' record improves to 18-14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.