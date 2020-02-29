Samantha Marcelo Wesley signs to play soccer at Union College

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Somerset High School senior Samantha Marcelo Wesley signed to play soccer at Union College. Wesley led the Lady Jumpers soccer team last season with 12 goals and two assists. On hand for her signing was, front row from left, Catrena Marcelo, Arina Marcelo, Samantha Marcelo Wesley, and Adan Marcelo; back row from left, Steve Watkins, Reina Wesley, Camila Mendes, Denetta Lefler, and Jason Ruble.