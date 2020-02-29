Somerset High School senior Samantha Marcelo Wesley signed to play soccer at Union College. Wesley led the Lady Jumpers soccer team last season with 12 goals and two assists. On hand for her signing was, front row from left, Catrena Marcelo, Arina Marcelo, Samantha Marcelo Wesley, and Adan Marcelo; back row from left, Steve Watkins, Reina Wesley, Camila Mendes, Denetta Lefler, and Jason Ruble.
Samantha Marcelo Wesley signs to play soccer at Union College
Wilma Howerton, 75, Science Hill, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Betty Martin, 79, of Eubank, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
