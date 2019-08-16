Samantha Wesley scores her 2nd hat trick in Lady Jumpers' 3rd straight win

BARBOURVILLE - In just the first week of the 2019 high school girls soccer season, Somerset High school senior Samantha Wesley has already secured her second hat trick. Wesley scored three goals in the Lady Jumpers' 6-0 win over Knox Central on Thursday night.
Wesley scored her first goal in the 17th minute off an assist from Milli Ruth Moore. Wesley scored again in the 25th minute off an assist by Kate Bruner. Wesley completed her hat trick in the 66th minute off a penalty kick.
The Lady Jumpers led 3-0 at halftime and scored three more in the second half for the lopsided win.
Tatyana Brown scored in the 21st minute to put Somerset up 2-0. Kendall Burgess scored in the 44th minute off an assist from Kate Bruner.
With 38 seconds left in the contest, Erika Dick scored the Lady Jumpers' final goal of the game.
Somerset (3-0) will travel to Wayne County High School on Saturday, Aug. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.