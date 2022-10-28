LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Was Louisville's 24-10 win over Pittsburgh last weekend a new start or a false start?
Evidence of which will be presented at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Cardinal Stadium (ACCN) when the Cardinals (4-3, 2-3 ACC) take on No. 10 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1) in a game that could have major implications for their immediate future.
A win would create unprecedented ACC momentum for the Cards, suggest a turnaround in a season that got off to a rocky start and bring them within one victory of qualifying for a bowl, which could come against James Madison (5-2) in their third straight home game on Nov. 5.
A loss, even if it is decisive, wouldn't necessarily be fatal, but would suggest wildly inconsistent U of L hasn't turned the corner after all and remains in danger of posting a third consecutive losing season.
Unfortunately, coach Scott Satterfield's tenure at Louisville doesn't lend itself to optimism. His teams are 1-6 against ranked opponents (0-3 against top-10 foes), the only exception a madcap 62-59 upset of No. 17 Wake on the road on Oct. 12, 2019. Furthermore, the Cards have never won three in a row against ACC teams under Satterfield.
The news program-wise is just as disheartening. The last time an unranked Louisville team beat a top-10 opponent was 20 years ago when the Cards, coached by John L. Smith, beat No. 4 Florida State 26-20 in a rainy overtime battle. It ended with Henry Miller splashing into the puddle-filled north end zone in a downpour on a 25-yard touchdown run.
Satterfield, whose team is a 3 1/2-point underdog, obviously knows how important this game is and pleaded for a big turnout by fans during his Tuesday press conference. The contest has been designated a "Blackout."
"It's a huge game for us," Satterfield said. "A great opportunity for our team to continue to try to play really good football coming off two wins in a row in ACC play. And now being able to host one of the best teams in our league and a top-10 team in the country."
Satterfield is hoping for more fans than have shown up so far in the 60,800-seat stadium. In three home games, U of L has averaged 43,172, which is 12th in the ACC ahead of only Duke and Virginia.
"Hopefully, we'll have a great crowd," he said. "If you don't have plans or you're on the fence about whether or not to go, we really need you to come out to this game. I think about home advantage. I think about when we went to Syracuse and what kind of advantage they had playing in that environment.
"I think about when we've got to go to Clemson (Nov. 12), what kind of environment that's going to be, a definite home field advantage. We need to have that homefield advantage here. We need to have people come out and yell and be noisy. Because it affects things. It affects offenses, no question about it, in a hostile environment."
