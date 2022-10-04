LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- There's no sugarcoating it: Approaching the halfway mark of the season and with the backloaded second half looming large, Louisville's football team is a mess on both sides of the ball, but most seriously on defense.
So Scott Satterfield is making significant adjustments in his coaching staff that are unprecedented during his 10-year career as a head coach, relinquishing some of his duties on offense, where he has built most of his reputation, to assume a larger role on defense and special teams.
Talking like a man who knows his job security could depend on how the Cardinals (2-3, 0-3 ACC) fare in the next seven games, Satterfield said during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon that he will turn over more of the offensive game-planning and play-calling to first-year offensive coordinator Lance Taylor so he can become more involved with the defense.
Asked what prompted the move, Satterfield had a simple answer.
"Losing games," he said. After a long pause he added, "Got to find ways to win, man."
"I think for me, in running this program, there are some things certainly that need to be different," Satterfield said. "I've got to spend more time helping all facets of the game, particularly defensively, and on special teams. So this week that's what I'm doing. We're in the business of winning and that's where we've fallen short. We've got to win these games and I'll help out in any way I can."
Wins, even against teams UofL was expected to beat before the schedule toughens, have been elusive. The Cards hit rock bottom on Saturday, losing to one of the worst teams in the ACC, Boston College, 34-33, as a 16-point favorite. Satterfield said the defeat made him "sick."
And, although Louisville's offense struggled, the defense was mostly to blame, giving up 449 yards total offense to a team that ranked last in the league at 283 ypg and making mediocre quarterback Phil Jukovich look like a candidate for Offensive Player of the Year.
In their three ACC games, the Cards have allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete a mind-boggling 75.7 percent of their passes for 811 yards and nine touchdowns, with all three figures ranking last in the conference. They are 11th in scoring defense (33.3 ppg) and passing yards allowed per game (270.3), and 12th in rushing yards (180.3).
Associate head coach/defensive coordinator Bryan Brown, who is in his 11th season on Satterfield's staff at Appalacian State and Louisville combined, said his boss informed him of the changes Sunday.
"We've been together for so long and we're a family," Brown said. "You've got to take constructive criticism no matter what, and I don't take that as a slight. "I think it's great. Number one to get a perspective from the offensive standpoint from a guy who's called plays for multiple years. I think what he's done the last couple days is bring some ideas to the table of what gives him problems and things he's seen, 'Okay, if I was you guys I'd want to do it this way as opposed to that way.'
"That's helped us tremendously and we welcome it. We're trying to win football games and do everything in our power to put these kids in position to be successful on the field so we can win games. We're all trying to find ways to come out with a W. So we're all onboard."
Offensively, Taylor, who joined Satterfield's staff this past spring from Notre Dame where he was run game coordinator, insisted his role hasn't changed much.
"Whatever coach asks me to do, that's what I'm gonna do to help our team win games," Taylor said. "He made it clear to coach Brown and me what we needed to do moving forward, what my role would be, and it hasn't changed much. Offensively, we'll put it together way we always do. The way I've always prepared is I want to give coach great ideas, great information and Coach Satt has always done a great job of involving everybody. Really, the responsibilities do not change very much.
"I've got complete confidence in our offensive staff and we have great chemistry offensively and bounce ideas off each other. I'm excited about what we're doing, how we continue to grow offensively, but we have to continue to get better in every facet to help our team win games. "
Now Satterfield and his assistants will wait until Saturday when the Cards face Virginia (2-3, 0-2) at noon at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., to see if the changes pay dividends.
