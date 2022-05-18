Satterly staying perfect on the Courts

Somerset High School sophomore Matthew Satterly has had a sparkling season on the tennis courts this season. The Briar Jumper tennis standout has won all 13 of his singles matches this past season and recently earned the 12th Region top seed.
Satterly has won boys singles matches against players from Pulaski County, Southwestern, Wayne County, Garrard County, Somerset Christian, East Jessamine, Taylor County, Danville, Lincoln County, Boyle County, Mercer County, Casey County, and West Jessamine.
Somerset High School tennis coach Jason Ruble explained that Satterly is already a veteran at high school tennis play, even though he is just a sophomore.
"He started young, and played as a seventh grader on our regional championship team in 2019," Ruble stated. "So he's had a lot of experience. He plays tennis a lot, and it just that experience to just get out and playing every day. Tennis is his passion and it shows in his game. There's been a lot of great players here at Somerset, and Matthew was right up there on the top of the list."
Satterly took to the game of tennis at a young age and developed some strong skills with countless hours on the courts.
"I have been playing tennis since I was around five years old," Satterly stated. "I never picked it up completely until I was 10 years old. This is when I played my first tournament outside of school. I played middle school tennis for Meece Middle from my 5th-grade year to my 8th-grade year. During this time, I joined the high school team my seventh-grade year."
"I feel my strengths are keeping a consistent ground stroke game, and having a strong serve and volley game. This gets my opponents back on the baseline to play offensively, and to keep them playing defensively," Satterly added. "One of my biggest goals this season was to become the #1 seed for region. My coaches, Jason Ruble and Sara Robinson, informed my that I had made it to the one-seed spot."
Being the top seed in the this week's boys tennis tournament was Satterly's goal, but now the has the dubious task of fending off everyone's A-game.
"Everybody's gunning for him now," Ruble laughed. "He started off strong this season and then we struggled a little bit with the mental part of the game, but he's pushed through that and matured. The last month of the season, he has played some of his best tennis that I've seen him play since he's been here. It's kind of all coming together for him at this time. He will have a target on his back, but he's gonna accept the challenge and be ready for whatever is thrown at him."
Satterly stated that the undefeated season and the top ranking was nice, but the experience of being around his Briar Jumper teammates and coaches throughout the year was what has made this season so special.
"The bond I have made with my teammates and coaches is nothing short of amazing," Satterly exclaimed. "Every single one of my teammates alway push me to be my best. It is like one big family."
"The relationships I have made here are ones that I will never forget," Satterly added. "Along with this, the friends I have made are the closest friends I have ever made. I couldn’t thank them enough for everything they do for me. I would also like to thank my coaches for pushing me to be the best I can be as a person and as a tennis player."
Satterly will attempt to defend his number-one ranking in this week's 12th Region Tennis Tournament in Danville, Ky.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
