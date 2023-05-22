DANVILLE — The second time was the charm for Somerset junior Matthew Satterly on Monday evening, as he claimed the 12th Region Boy’s Singles Championship with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 victory over Casey County junior Skyler Lee. For Lee, it serves as redemption in many ways, after falling in the 12th Region title game last season and losing in the regular season this year to Lee. Satterly was excited to say the least following the conclusion of Monday’s battle.
“Not lose was probably number one on my list of things to do in this region tournament,” he remarked. “I just focused on keeping everything in and not losing control of my emotions.”
Satterly battled in the first set, going up 30-15 in the first game after the first of several brilliant returns during the course of the match. A return from Satterly gave him an early advantage at 1-0 after it barely grazed over the top of the net, breaking the serve of the number one seed in the region.
The junior was once again involved in a battle in the third game, with Satterly sprinting down the court to take the advantage on the deuce. A hit over the playing area by Lee gave the third game to Satterly as he took a 2-1 lead.
Two hard aces by Satterly led the way in the fourth game as he took a 3-1 edge over his opponent, with his momentum slowly building.
The two opponents were locked in a battle over the middle of the set, with neither player able to get more than a one game lead. Lee dominated the eighth game to tie things up before a win on a deuce in game nine brought Lee close to claiming the set.
Another strong ace from Satterly tied things up at 5-5, with the junior soon earning a 6-5 edge after he returned a hit on a strong volley between the two players.
Satterly eventually went into a tiebreaker tied at 6-6 with Lee. After getting hyped up after another difficult return, he managed to win the tiebreaker by a score of 7-4 to claim the first set 7-6, getting one step closer to a region title.
It was a quick first three games in the second set, as Satterly went up 3-0 to quickly claim the advantage. Lee showed poise after this point however and took four of the next five games to draw even at 4-4 in the set.
Both players were tired heading into the ninth game but Satterly persevered, winning the game without a flaw to head into what was the 10th and final game of the set. Another short volley followed and following a missed return hit from Lee, Satterly celebrated as he claimed the 12th Region title with his 7-6, 6-4 victory.
Head coach Jason Ruble was elated for Satterly following the game.
“Matt is going to give you everything he’s got. He’s the ideal player and he puts the work in. We kind of had a feeling that this was going to be a battle between him and Skyler. He’s just a really good kid and a really good player,” he explained.
While the Jumpers won a doubles title in 2019, it has been a long time since an individual region tennis title has been won by someone donning the purple and gold. Satterly now hopes for a longer run in the state tournament this season.
“I’d like to make it further than I did last year, so win first round and just see what happens from there,” he stated.
Both he and Southwestern sophomore Jackson Flynn will be participating in the state tennis tournament next week, to be held at Top Seed Tennis Club in Nicholasville, Ky.
Elsewhere, Pulaski County boy’s tennis team was runner-up in the regional tennis tournament. Ben Hampton was the top finisher in the single’s draw with a quarterfinal appearance. For the doubles draw, eighth grader Aiden Webb and seventh grader Carter Heist made it all the way to semifinals, while seniors Jerricho Dixon and Thomas Dawes made it to the quarterfinals.
Additionally, Southwestern senior Quinn McGuire earned the 12th Region Sportsmanship Award, an award voted on by the coaches.
