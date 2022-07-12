Kentucky High School Soccer, a media group on Twitter, released their pre-season 3rd, 2nd, and 1st soccer teams over the past few weeks. The one local player named to that list was Sawyer Gambill, from Pulaski County High School.
Gambill, who will be going into his senior year, was one of the toughest defenders on the field during many games over the past few years. He also scored 2 goals last year for the Maroons, who went 7-5-3 while making it to the 12th Region tournament.
From not even making the varsity roster as a freshman to now being named a 1st-Team All-State member, Gambill's rise has been a fun one to watch. Congrats to Sawyer on the huge honor!
