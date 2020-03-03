The sweep continues as the Science Hill Lady Jackets Volleyball hosted their annual invitational tournament with McCreary, Casey and Jackson County joining the event. The Lady Jackets went undefeated on the day, not only winning the tournament but moving to 12-0 on the season. With hard-fought wins over quality teams like Clinton County, Meece, and McCreary this season the Lady Jackets continue to find success on the court. The small school's volleyball program started only 3 years ago when this group of 8th graders were in 6th grade. Rooted in fundamentals and focused on daily improvement, this team of young ladies continues to scrap and battle every game.
featured
Science Hill volleyball wins Invitational
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Loraine Stogsdill, 95, of Somerset, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her residence. A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Wed. March 4, 2020 at the chapel of Pulaski Funeral Home. Burial will be in White Lily Cemetery. Visitation for Loraine Stogsdill will be after 11 AM Wed. Marc…
Most Popular
Articles
- Drainage, seepage at Wolf Creek Dam causes Facebook scare
- Pulaski High senior earns full ride to Ivy League school
- Somerset man accused of distributing pounds worth of meth throughout Kentucky
- Clym helps Pulaski Countians reach higher in fitness and fun
- Skeletal remains discovered in 1995 identified
- A new Day, a new 'Voice': Area talent appears on NBC hit show
- Couple accused of drug trafficking in court
- Ferguson man gets more than 11 years for meth
- Jury to get Glover case Wednesday
- Hey, Sen. Girdler? Voting for medicinal marijuana is the right choice
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.