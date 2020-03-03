Science Hill volleyball wins Invitational

The sweep continues as the Science Hill Lady Jackets Volleyball hosted their annual invitational tournament with McCreary, Casey and Jackson County joining the event. The Lady Jackets went undefeated on the day, not only winning the tournament but moving to 12-0 on the season. With hard-fought wins over quality teams like Clinton County, Meece, and McCreary this season the Lady Jackets continue to find success on the court. The small school's volleyball program started only 3 years ago when this group of 8th graders were in 6th grade. Rooted in fundamentals and focused on daily improvement, this team of young ladies continues to scrap and battle every game.

