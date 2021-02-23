SCS gets fourth win of the season in overtime

The Somerset Christian School Cougars defeated the Lynn Camp Wildcats last night at SCS for their second straight win and fourth win on the season.
Moving up into KHSAA play, the Cougars have faced many obstacles, but continue to fight through them and improve.
"This was an exciting game," said Somerset Christian head coach Kirk Stickley. "We came out playing very well. We had a mental lapse right before the half and gave up four quick points. Second half we played against a full court press the entire time. We got in foul trouble and that made it more difficult, but we took care of the ball pretty well and hit our free throws in overtime."
The Cougars came out hot and outscored Lynn Camp 20-11 in the first period.
Then, the teams were dead even in scoring with twelve each in the second, leaving the Wildcats trailing 32-23 at halftime.
After the break, Lynn Camp bounced back and outscored the Cougars 13-6 to cut the Somerset Christian lead to just two points at 38-36.
The fourth period was extremely competitive, but the Wildcats just got the upper hand outscoring the Cougars 15-13 to tie up the game at 51-51 and force overtime.
Somerset Christian was able to put in their free throws and outscore Lynn Camp by three in the overtime period for a 59-56 win.
Junior Luke Atwood was the star of the show for the Cougars with 21 points. Sophomore Noah Brummett and junior Braydon Moore also reached double figures with Brummett at 13, and Moore at 10.
The Crubaugh brothers put in work as well with 15 combined points and 17 combined rebounds. A. Crubaugh finished with 7 points and led the team with 9 total rebounds. D. Crubaugh had 8 points and 8 rebounds. Brummett was a close third in rebounds with 7.
Micah Engle did most of the damage for the Wildcats with a game high 30 points. The only other double digit scorer for Lynn Camp was Gavin Allen with 12.
The win advanced the Somerset Christian Cougars to 4-13 on the season and they will be back in action tonight where they will face the Wayne County Cardinals at home at 7:30 PM.
SCS - 20 - 12 - 6 - 13 - 8 - 59
LCHS - 11 - 12 - 13 - 15 - 5 - 56
SCS - Atwood 21, Brummett 13, Moore 10, D. Crubaugh 8, A. Crubaugh 7.
LCHS - Engle 30, Allen 12, Boggs 9, Gilbert 3, Leddington 2.
