After a crazy first week of the KHSAA State Playoffs, all three of our local teams remain in contention for a state championship, although some paths are definitely on the harder side of things.
Southwestern (11-0) vs North Laurel (6-5)
After handling the Madison Southern Eagles 41-14 last week to avenge their closest win of the season, the Warriors will be the only local team to play on their home field this week, where they will once again face a familiar opponent. The North Laurel Jaguars will come to town looking for revenge after Southwestern defeated them in week seven 27-13, in an uncharacteristically slow day for the prolific Southwestern offense.
Southwestern has been led throughout the year by their always reliable rushing attack, specifically the duo of senior Tanner Wright and junior Christian Walden. Last week, Wright rushed for 158 yards with four touchdowns and Walden rushed for 113 yards with one touchdown. This figures to be their gameplan once again against a North Laurel defense that is ranked 17th in Class 5A in team rushing defense.
The Warriors will have to lean on their running game more than usual, as the Jaguars bolster three of the top 10 in terms of sacks in 5A, with junior Austin Johnson leading the way in the entire state with 22 for the season. The usually solid offensive line of Southwestern will have to work overtime to avoid the Jaguars’ defense from feasting in this one.
For North Laurel, they will have their own two-headed rushing attack, as junior running back Ethan Gregory (1,211 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns) and junior quarterback Tucker Warren (1,094 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns) are both in the top 10 in rushing yards per game in 5A. Warren has also thrown for 1,258 yards along with nine touchdowns through the air.
It will be quite the task for the number 3 ranked defense in 5A (and number 12 ranked defense in the entire state) to once again stop the rushing attack of the Jaguars, but the Warriors have proven time and time again that they are up to any challenge laid in front of them. Kickoff will be at 7:30 at the Reservation.
Pulaski County (9-2) at Woodford County (10-1)
After riding senior quarterback Brysen Dugger and his eight (!!) touchdowns scored last week in a 53-35 victory over West Jessamine, the Maroons are in for a much arduous game on Friday, as they travel to face Woodford County. The Yellow Jackets have been considered one of the top teams in 5A throughout the season, with their lone loss coming against Simon Kenton in their final regular season game.
It’s been all about the Dugger and Chandler Godby show so far this season, with both players leading the state in their respective categories for touchdowns (Dugger with 39 touchdown passes, Godby with 26 touchdown receptions). Godby last week also set the single season record for touchdown receptions in the history of the Pulaski County program, breaking the record set by former receiver Jake Johnson.
The Yellow Jacket defense is ranked ninth in Class 5A and will be a much stiffer challenge for the Maroons this week. Woodford County’s offense is also one of the best in their class, ranking second in total scoring and fourth in scoring margin.
Woodford County is led by sophomore quarterback Andrew Nason, who for the season has thrown for 1,390 yards along with 19 touchdowns, while also rushing for nine touchdowns. The rushing attack of the Yellow Jackets is where they really shine, with five different players recording more than three rushing touchdowns and nine different players having at least one score on the ground. Senior running back Preston Stacy leads the way with 831 yards rushing and 18 scores.
It may ultimately come down to the defenses of the two schools, as Woodford County sophomore Makhi Smith is tied for the most interceptions in 5A with four, while Pulaski County senior Layton Abbott is tied for the most tackles in 5A with 148, while also being fourth in the entire Commonwealth.
Although both teams have strong offensive weapons, this looks to be a defensive battle for the right to advance on to the quarterfinals. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30.
Somerset (6-5) at Lexington Christian (7-4)
After an upset on the road against Green County 41-30, the road for the Briar Jumpers doesn’t get any easier, as they now face the monumental task of a rematch against Lexington Christian squad that is playing their best football of the season down the stretch. The Eagles won their earlier matchup this season 43-0 at the Briar Patch.
Somerset will hope to have a solid game from sophomore quarterback Josh Bruner once again, after he threw for over 200 yards and four touchdowns in their victory last week. However, with the much weaker running defense of Lexington Christian, the Jumpers may want to lean heavy on junior do-it-all running back Guy Bailey, who is the ninth-leading rusher in Class 2A with 1,200 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The defense of Somerset will be tested in this game as well, as Lexington Christian boasts not only one of the top quarterbacks in the state, but also one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, as junior Cutter Boley currently holds offers from programs such as Michigan, Kentucky, and Alabama. Boley has thrown for 3,217 yards along with 29 touchdowns, and although Somerset’s passing defense is ranked third in Class 2A, Boley shredded their defense last time they played, throwing for 507 yards along with two touchdowns. Boley also has two top weapons he can throw to, as both junior Parker Chaney and senior Evan Brown have each caught seven touchdowns this season.
The lone weakness of the Eagles may be the number of interceptions that Boley has thrown this season, as he has thrown 12 so far this season. Although only one Briar Jumper has recorded more than one interception (junior Kam Hughes with two), as a whole Somerset has recorded nine total over the course of the season.
Somerset will have to be ultra-focused and locked in in order to upset their second-straight team on the road. The Jumpers head up to Lexington to play the Eagles on Friday, with the game scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.
