'Senior Day' Closure: Andrew Childers gets his Senior Day one year after graduation

As the 2021 high school spring sports season comes to a close, local senior athletes are trying to soak in their last moments as a high school athlete.
But for seniors that graduated in 2020, their final spring sports season never happened – leaving them with an empty and unfulfilled part of their young lives.
Former Somerset High School student athlete Andrew Childers never got to enjoy his final season in his Briar Jumpers baseball uniform after the COVID pandemic shut down Kentucky high school spring sports in 2020.
On Thursday afternoon, prior to Somerset’s home game against Paintsville High School, Childers was honored with a Senior Day celebration - albeit one year later. Childers, the lone senior from the 2020 Briar Jumpers’ baseball team, was presented his framed baseball jersey and threw out the first pitch of the Briar Jumpers’ final home game of the season.
“I don’t know if I’ll ever get full closure for missing my senior season, but I’m extremely grateful for Coach (Phil) Grundy for still giving me my day,” Childers stated. “It meant a lot.”
The first pitch was made even more special for Childers because he got to toss the baseball to his cousin and lifelong friend Dylan Burton.
“It was pretty awesome,” Childers said with a smile. “Getting to throw on the new field and also still getting memories like throwing to Dylan (Burton) in his last home game of his high school career. Being able to get that little bit of closure was pretty great.”
Though Childers was honored to be given his Senior Day, it was still hard for him to walk out on his old high school baseball field.
“It was super tough to walk on the field,” Childers reflected. “I still have a hard time watching some games because I don’t have closure, but I know that I did what I could in my time at Somerset High School.”
“With surgeries and COVID, I had a really unique high school baseball career,” Childers admitted. “I was blessed to be able to win the 12th Region (Tournament in 2019), make the trip to UK, and to be able to play with some lifelong friends and family along the way.”
Childers stated he always enjoyed the camaraderie and the banter with his Briar Jumper teammates in the dugout during games. On Thursday, Childers got to relive his high school days in the dugout for a few more brief moments.
“The team’s reaction was pretty cool,” Childers grinned. “I felt like I was a part of the team for a day. Being able to get back and catch up with the guys, while also being able to talk to them like I never left, was just a testament to those guys and the people they are.”
Andrew Childers is currently attending Trevecca Nazarene University, and studying Psychology. Childers earned a music scholarship, and joined the Testify Choir. Childers is also on the Trevecca club Ultimate Frisbee team.
“There’s nothing like being in Nashville for school, but there is definitely no place like home,” Childers concluded.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.