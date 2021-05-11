Senior Kaylee Strunk showed out with a shutout

The Lady Maroons softball team battled for a defensive 1-0 victory over the North Laurel Lady Jaguars on their senior night Tuesday at Pulaski.
Pulaski has an outstanding senior class that includes Holly Barron, Gabbie Countryman, Vicky Countryman, Riley Hull, Molli Nelson, Audrey Newman, Kaylee Strunk and Dawn Wilson.
"That senior class has been here for a while and there is a lot of experience there," said Pulaski head coach Brad Gover. "I'm not going to be able to replace them, but we've got some young ones coming up that are really good. This senior class is just over the top though. They're very good. They have the knowledge of the game and that aspect is extremely great. We have an All American catcher (Hull), we have an All State pitcher (Strunk), our defense is solid, we've got slappers, we've got speed demons everywhere, and it's something that every coach dreams of coaching. I do have the luxury of a couple of them coming back because of the new rule, but we'll keep that a secret. People will soon find out and I'm excited for them as well. This is one of the best senior classes in the state of Kentucky without a doubt."
Senior pitcher Kaylee Strunk led the charge on her senior night with an excellent performance on the mound. Strunk allowed just three hits, with four strikeouts, and threw 65 strikes in 88 pitches.
"Kaylee Strunk is extremely tough on the mound," said coach Gover. "She's shutting teams out and it's not your average teams. It's good teams and she's shutting them out. Even when our defense wasn't as strong as it has been this year, she's still holding it together for us. We can't afford to make those errors, but they're relaxed a little bit on defense because they have her on the mound. She is a true work horse on the mound. It's going to be really tough to replace her. Overall I'm pleased. We held a really good team to zero runs. I've told them, I like beating teams and being to sit over here comfortable, but wins like these are what is best for our team. Winning these type games pays off in the end."
North Laurel pitcher Madison Dagley held her own on the mound as well holding the Lady Maroons to just four hits and one run. She also allowed two walks and fired three strikeouts.
Pulaski's one run came at the beginning of the game in the bottom of the first inning. First, Hull got on base with a line drive double to left field, and later 7th grader Chloe Carrol sent her home with a sacrifice fly.
Both teams played a sound defensive performance, but the Lady Maroons put one in early to give them the win.
The victory advanced Pulaski to 19-4 on the season and they will be back in action Thursday night where they will face the Madison Central Lady Indians at Madison Central.
NLHS - 000 000 0 - 0 3 1
PCHS - 100 000 X - 1 4 3
2B - Hull (PC); Emily Sizemore (NL). RBI - Carrol (PC).
